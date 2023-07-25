GM Joe Schoen is glad Giants ‘were able to work things out’ with Saquon Barkley

New York Giants fans are breathing easier today after the news broke that the team came to a contract agreement with star running back Saquon Barkley.

The Giants are also pleased they no longer have to deal with the situation day-in and day-out at training camp, which officially starts on Wednesday.

“Obviously we are glad we were able to work things out with Saquon,” said general manager Joe Schoen. “We all recognize the player and person Saquon is and what he means to our team. He is a good teammate, a leader and a really good player. We are looking forward to getting on the field tomorrow.”

The resolution came when Barkley pretty much caved and agreed to a contract on par with the franchise tag tender of $10.091 million. The Giants sweetened the deal by making $2 million of that an up-front signing bonus and adding $910,000 in incentives that Barkley can earn.

Barkley did not get a release from a possible second franchise tag at the end of this season, however. The Giants still have that option if they again cannot lock Barkley up long-term by next March.

If Barkley is tagged again, it will be at 120% of his 2023 contract, or about $12-13 million. Add that to his possible $11 million salary this year and you have $23 million – close to the amount the Giants had offered Barkley in prior negotiations.

Barkley appears ready to hit the field as he was reportedly in the building at 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire