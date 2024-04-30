GJ Boys Lax downs rival Fruita, likely headed to the playoffs

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — In front of a packed house at Community Hospital Unity Field the Grand Junction Tigers clawed their way past Fruita 12-9.

With the win, the Tigers – which feature players from GJHS, Palisade High School, and Central High School – finish the regular season 8-7.

And it’s likely earned them a spot in the 4A postseason.

The top 24 teams in the class – ranked by CHSAA – qualify for the playoffs.

Grand Junction came in at #20 in today’s rankings – released before tonight’s game.

In all likelihood, GJ is headed back to the postseason for the first time in six years.

