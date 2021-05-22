Giro d'Italia 2021, stage 15 – live updates
Live coverage get under way at 1.30pm (BST)
Ciao!
Hello and welcome to our live rolling blog from stage 15 at the Giro d'Italia, the 147-kilometre roller-coaster from Grado to Gorizia.
The morning after the night before in which fortune shone on the relatively unknown Italian Lorenzo Fortunato (Eolo-Kometa), the Giro puts behind it Monte Zoncolan and the hyperbole associated with one of the hardest climbs in world cycling and heads over the border to Slovenia. But before we have a look at today's stage, let's remind ourselves about the standings in the top classifications.
Despite a little shuffling of the general classification pack that saw Simon Yates (BikeExchange) move up to second, Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers), the 24-year-old Colombian, in fact extended his lead and will wear the maglia rosa, or the pink jersey, for the sixth day.
There were no changes of note in the points classification, meaning Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) keeps hold of the maglia ciclamino, the cyclamen jersey, as leader in that competition.
Yesterday's stage winner Lorenzo Fortunato (Eolo-Kometa) may have opened his account in the mountains competition with 40 points atop Monte Zoncolan, the first category one climb of this year's race, but that was not enough to see the young Italian break into the top three. Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) did, however, dislodge Dries De Bondt (Alpecin-Fenix) from third spot but Geoffrey Bouchard (Ag2r-Citroën) kept hold of his maglia azzurra and will again wear the blue jersey as overall leader in the mountains classification.
Alexandr Vlasov (Astana-Premier Tech) will again wear the maglia bianca, or the white jersey, on behalf of the maglia rosa Bernal.