Our Giro by The Cycling Podcast, stage 15: The most beautiful race

Every year, the Giro d'Italia shows off the best countryside Italy has to offer. It's not to say that France and Spain are not blessed with great scenery but Italy seems to provide the most consistently beautiful backdrop for the racing.

The Giro's slogan – the toughest race in the most beautiful place – might have a touch of hype but it's probably fair to say it is the most photogenic of the three grand tours.

In this episode of Our Giro, Richard Moore, Lionel Birnie and Daniel Friebe look at the visual aspect of the Giro. We meet legendary photographer Graham Watson, who witnessed the drama of the Giro more more than three decades before retiring to New Zealand. Graham explains why the Giro was his favourite race to photograph and watch and looks back at some of the most memorable moments – from the duel between Stephen Roche and Roberto Visentini in 1987, to Marco Pantani's brilliance in 1998, to Alberto Contador coming straight from the beach to win a decade later.

We also talk Italy's sense of style on and off the bike with Sir Paul Smith, who designed the maglia rosa in 2013, and Andy Storey, who runs through some of the most memorable Italian jerseys. Plus author and cultural historian Kassia St Clair talks about the power and charm of the colour pink. There's also the latest rider added to Ciro Scognamiglio's increasingly eclectic Giro Dream Team and François Thomazeau plays us out with La Vie En Rose.