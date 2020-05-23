Our Giro by The Cycling Podcast, stage 14: White-knuckle ride - GETTY IMAGES

In this episode we look at the art and psychology of descending the big mountains.

As Our Giro approaches the big mountain stages, Richard Moore, Lionel Birnie and Daniel Friebe we talk about some editions of the Giro d'Italia that have been decided going down hill.

We hear from American rider Christian Vande Velde, who suffered a bad crash on a descent early on in the 2009 Giro d'Italia. Vande Velde struggled with the mental aspect of descending in races and Daniel speaks to him about how he worked to conquer those fears.

We also speak to Steven Kruijswijk, the Dutchman who arguably could have won the Giro but for crashing into a snow wall on a descent in the 2016 Giro.

There's also a reminder of the Tiramisù World Cup and Lionel's efforts at making the coffee-infused dessert are judged by Felicity Cloake. There's also controversy from the turbo trainer in Our Giro.