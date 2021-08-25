Girls Tennis Roundup: New London-Spicer sweeps Benson/KMS

Aug. 25—NEW LONDON — Hosting Benson/Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg for a non-conference match on Tuesday, New London-Spicer did not lose a set in a 7-0 victory.

Two of the Wildcats' doubles teams won in 6-0, 6-0 sweeps. Izzy Schmiesing and Delaney Hanson got the shutout win at No. 1 while Jordan Proehl and Eva Schueler matched that at No. 3.

At No. 1 singles, NLS' Mya Mayhew defeated the Braves' Elise Duncan, 6-4, 6-3.

The Wildcats return to action Thursday in a triangular at Becker. NLS plays Becker at 2 p.m., followed by a match against Sauk Rapids.

Benson/KMS will host Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa on Thursday.

NLS 7, Benson/KMS 0

Singles

(1) Mya Mayhew, NLS, def Elise Duncan 6-4 6-3 ... (2) Brooke Adelman, NLS, def Hannah Helms 6-4 6-2 ... (3) Avery Dierenfeld, NLS, def Elle Klescher 6-1 6-2 ... (4) Emily Ruter, NLS, def Addy DeToy 6-0 3-0

Doubles

(1) Izzy Schmiesing/Delaney Hanson, NLS, def Eleanor Habben/Milgo Abdi 6-0 6-0 ... (2) Kamryn Quenemoen/Sadie Hatlestad, NLS, def Lily Miller/Bella Quisberg 6-2 6-3 ... (3) Jordan Proehl/Eva Schueler, NLS, def Anna McNeill/Ella McGinty 6-0 6-0

Luverne 7,

YME 0

Yellow Medicine East fell 7-0 in back-to-back matches to start the season in a triangular at Pipestone.

The Sting lost to Luverne before falling to Pipestone with the same score.

YME next plays at 9 a.m. Thursday at Sauk Centre. Also competing in that triangular is Park Rapids.

Singles

(1) Mia Wenzel, L, def. Hope Stark 6-1,6-0 ... (2) Kristin Rud, L, def. Kyra Kvam 6-0,6-0 ... (3) Hope Thorson, L, def. Hope Foy 6-3,6-0 ... (4) Roselynn Hartshom won by forfeit, 2-0

Doubles

(1) Olivia Wieneke/Jacey Smith, L, def. Katelyn Luepke/Emma Keller 6-1, 6-0 ... (2) Sarah Stegenga/Katharine Kelm, L, def. Reagan Streich/Breea Johnson 6-0, 6-0 ... (3) Tori Hemme/ Priscilla Muehr, L, def. Annelise Jahn/Sarana West 6-0. 6-0.

Pipestone 7,YME 0

Singles

(1) Emma Stahl, P, def. Hope Stark 6-1, 6-2 ... (2) Toryn Woelber, P, def. Kyra Kvam 6-1, 6-2 ... (3) Brielle Kulm, P, def. Hope Foy 6-2 6-0 ... (4) Jasmine Boeke won by forfeit, 2-0

Doubles

(1) Kennedy Manderscheid/Jenna Boeke, P, def. Katelyn Luepke/Emma Keller 6-0, 6-0 ... (2) Alyssa Enger/Madison Purdin, P, def. Reagan Streich/Breea Johnson 6-0, 6-0 ... (3) Addison Draper/Vivian Brockberg, P, def. Annelise Jahn/Sarana West 6-0, 6-1.