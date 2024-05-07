GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL GOLF: Lady Mustangs in front at state after Monday's round

May 6—KINGSLAND — The Andrews girls golf team ended the first day of the Class 4A state championship in first place with a 21-stroke lead ahead of second place Comal Davenport Monday at Legends Golf Course.

The Lady Mustangs, who are going after a 19th state title in program as well as back-to-back championships, posted a team score of 297 while Davenport sits at 318.

Canyon and Seminole are tied for third at 325.

Emme Darnold shot a 72 to lead the Lady Mustangs in the first round while Sloane Livingston shot a 74.

The tournament will conclude with Tuesday's final round.