Girls golf: Sigourney hosts SICL east meet

Apr. 23—SIGOURNEY — The Sigourney High School boys golf team played host to the South Iowa Cedar League's east division tournament on Monday.

The Savages finished third overall with a team score of 336, finishing just 10 strokes behind Keota. The Eagles edged English Valleys by just two shots with a final team score of 326 as the teams battled down to the wire to decide the SICL east titles.

Eli Marsh rallied on the second nine at the Sigourney Golf and Country Club to win SICL east medalist honors for English Valleys, matching Keota senior Sawyer Stout with matching rounds of 75 before earning the win on a card-off. Marsh recorded a clutch par on the closing ninth hole to match Stout, who bogeyed his closing hole on the eighth to lose a late one-stroke edge.

Solon Yates led Sigourney with a round of 80, finishing fourth overall in the tournament. Ike Molyneux added a round of 82, finishing fifth with a closing 38 on the second nine, while Isaac Bruns placed ninth for the Savages with a round of 85.