Who is the girls Centre County high school athlete of the week? Vote here!

The spring high school sports season continues in Centre County and it’s time for you to pick the athlete of the week. This season we will take nominations from all six county athletic departments for the weekly accolade that’s just for fun.

You can vote in this week’s polls, which cover sports action from April 22-May 5, as many times as you’d like. Voting will end Sunday at 8 p.m. and you can look for the results on Monday. There are four nominations in the girls poll this week from three different schools.

Hannah Zaritski, State College lacrosse

State High’s Hannah Zaritski played an important role in the Lions’ 12-10 win over Methacton on April 27. In the win she recorded her 150th career save for State College.

Chamiqua Gentzel, Penns Valley track and field

Chamiqua Gentzel landed a throw of 110-2.5 to earn first place in the javelin for Penns Valley at the team’s Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference meet with Clearfield at Bellwood-Antis.

Sienna Barnhart, Bellefonte softball

Bellefonte softball’s Sienna Barnhart had a big two days on April 25 and 26 for the Raiders. She drove in three runs on two hits and scored one run of her own against Johnstown before following it up with three hits against Somerset, including a grand slam.

Abby Stitzer, Penns Valley track and field

Penns Valley’s Abby Stitzer won the 800 meters at the Altoona Mountain Lion Classic with a season best time of 2:19.7.