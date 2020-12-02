Gimme Him: One player Giants would steal from Seahawks

The New York Giants (4-7) take on the Seattle Seahawks (8-3) at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington on Sunday afternoon in a game between two division leaders.

It’s meaningful December football! It’s also an opportunity to hypothetically steal from Seattle’s roster in search of depth and/or talent upgrades for the Giants.

The good news? The Seahawks are stacked with talent on both sides of the ball. The bad news? We can steal only one player. And let’s be honest, there are a lot of strong options: quarterback Russell Wilson, offensive tackle Duane Brown and linebacker Bobby Wagner all leap off the page.

Given that quarterback Daniel Jones is going to miss some time with a hamstring injury, it’s tempting to steal Wilson. Even long-term, he’d be a solid option for all 32 teams.

Brown gets a glance but with the Giants’ offensive line improving, that need feels a little less significant than it did just a few weeks ago. And while Wagner is a remarkable talent, the Giants are pretty well set with Blake Martinez in the middle.

Enter wide receiver DK Metcalf.

These “Gimme Him” articles have taken on a theme recently and wide receiver is frequently the position we end up stealing. And with the Seahawks on tap, who better to add to New York’s roster than the “monster” that is Metcalf?

Metcalf is fourth on the Seahawks with a Pro Football Focus grade of 83.7, which is also good for 12th-best at the position league-wide. In 11 games this season, he’s already hauled in 58 receptions for 1,039 yards and nine touchdowns — all of which tie or eclipse his 16-game totals as a rookie.

Metcalf isn’t just a productive wide receiver, he’s a dominating one who resembles the great Calvin Johnson. At 6-foot-4 and 229 pounds with 4.33 40-yard speed, he’s a freakish athlete who creates mismatches all over the field. He’s too big to be taken down by cornerbacks and too fast for most linebackers and safeties.

With the Giants, Metcalf would become an immediate No. 1 and balance things out alongside Sterling Shepard, Golden Tate and Darius Slayton.

What are your thoughts, Giants fans? Would you pick DK Metcalf or would you steal an entirely different player from the Seattle Seahawks?

