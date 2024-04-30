Gilmer’s Tra Fluellen is keeping his NFL dream alive

GILMER, Texas (KETK) — Former Gilmer Buckeye dual-sport standout Tra Fluellen was well on his way to being an NFL draft pick last fall as a senior at Middle Tennessee State.

The Blue Raiders star safety tore his ACL during a game in November, but the injury wouldn’t derail Fluellen’s goal of playing in the NFL.

Since November, Fluellen has worked hard, mentally and physically, to recover from his injury and get back to 100 percent.

While Fluellen didn’t hear his name called during this week’s NFL Draft, he did talk to several teams who expressed interest and wanted to see how he was progressing in his recovery.

Fluellen, who is now an undrafted free agent, said it’s a blessing because he’s about 80 percent recovered and wants to be 100 percent health-wise before he signs with a pro team.

He hopes to be at that point in about a month or so and is determined to come back stronger–and ready to fulfill his lifelong dream of playing in the NFL.

Tra, who’s been back home in Gilmer with family and friends for the NFL draft, said he’s returning to Middle Tennessee next week to continue his recovery and he’s beyond grateful for everyone’s support in his football journey.

