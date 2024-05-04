Gibbs brothers join Marshall basketball team

May 4—By CODY LINN

Associate Director for Strategic Communications

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Marshall Men's basketball head coach Cornelius Jackson announced the additions of Cade and Jakob Gibbs to the 2024-25 roster on Friday. The brothers come to Huntington with a year each of eligibility.

"We are thrilled to have Jakob and Cade join our program," Jackson said. "They will bring experience, a competitive spirit as well as a winning mentality on and off the court."

Cade and Jakob, natives of Plainfield, Indiana, join Marshall from Grace College in Indiana where they helped lead the Lancers to the NAIA Fab Four during the 2023-24 season with a 34-2 record. The Gibbs twins along with Elijah Malone, who transferred to Colorado, led Grace College to a 66-5 record across the last two seasons.

Jakob was a Third-Team NAIA All-American last season after averaging 13.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game while shooting 52.2 percent from the field, including 37.3 percent from three-point range. Jakob was the 2023-24 Crossroads League Defensive Player of the Year for his efforts on the defensive end. He was a first-team all-conference honoree in 2023-24. Jakob was also a CSC NAIA First-Team Academic All-American in 2024

Cade was also a First-Team All-Crossroads League honoree in 2023-24 after averaging 13.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists, while shooting 53.3 percent from the field and 33 percent from three-point range. Like his brother, Cade excels in the classroom being named a CSC NAIA Second-Team Academic All-American after the 2023-24 campaign.

Both brothers have graduated Grace College with their MBA and are triplets with another brother.