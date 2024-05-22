Giants waive Deon Jackson off of IR with injury settlement

After reaching an injury settlement, the New York Giants have waived running back Deon Jackson off of injured reserve (IR).

The 25-year-old Jackson originally signed with the Indianapolis Colts as an undrafted free agent out of Duke in 2021. He was released as a part of final cuts in 2023, picked up by the Cleveland Browns, and then waived again in late October.

Jackson appeared in one game for the Giants after being claimed off waivers from the Browns on October 24. He gained two yards on a single carry in Week 9.

The Giants waived Jackson with an injury designation ahead of rookie minicamp in early May and he promptly reverted to IR after going unclaimed.

In 29 career games (three starts), Jackson has rushed for 283 yards and two touchdowns, while averaging just 3.0 yards per carry. He’s also caught 35 passes for 223 yards and one touchdown.

Barring any changes, the Giants will head into training camp with Devin Singletary, Gary Brightwell, Eric Gray, Tyrone Tracy Jr., Jashaun Corbin, and Dante Miller as their running back depth.

