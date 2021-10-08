Giants vs. Cowboys: 3 causes for concern in Week 5

The New York Giants (1-3) face off against the Dallas Cowboys (3-1) this Sunday afternoon at AT&T Stadium.

Here are three reasons for concern for the Giants in Week 5.

Red Zone issues

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

The Giants have been dismal in the the red zone this season, going 1-for-3 in each of their first four games. The 33.3 percent success rate in what Tom Coughlin used to call the ‘green zone’ is the worst in the NFL.

On defense, they haven’t fared mush better allowing opponents to score touchdowns on 71.4 percent of their trips into the red zone. Dallas has a 66.7 percent success rate down low.

Dak Prescott

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Dak Prescott injured his ankle early in the first meeting with the Giants last year, so he missed the second meeting, which was won by the Giants.

Prescott has had much success against Big Blue, throwing 17 touchdowns in his career against them — the most against any single opponent. Included in those 17 touchdown passes are 12 scores of 20-plus yards.

The Giants have been allowing some huge plays in the passing game this year, averaging nearly seven yards per passing attempt and allowing seven touchdowns through the air.

Turnover ratio

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Dallas leads the league in interceptions with eight and is second in turnover ratio with a +7.

The Giants are +1 on the season with just three giveaways in four games. Daniel Jones has only one interception on the season and it was on a Hail Mary pass before halftime last week in New Orleans.

But with the Giants likely throwing so often on Sunday, Jones’ chances of being intercepted increase in this game.

1

1