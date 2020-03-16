Giants try again on a high-priced cornerback, sign former Panther James Bradberry

At the NFL scouting combine, there were reports that Carolina Panthers cornerback James Bradberry wanted a contract worth $15 million a year.

The New York Giants were happy to oblige.

The Giants signed Bradberry to a three-year, $45 million deal according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The last time the Giants spent big on a cornerback, it was Janoris Jenkins, who got a five-year, $62.5 million deal in 2016 and saw his play decline until he was cut during last season.

The Giants hope Bradberry works out better.

Giants pay big for James Bradberry

Bradberry is no sure thing. He has never been to a Pro Bowl. He has eight interceptions in 60 games. He ranked 55th among cornerbacks with at least 500 snaps last season in Pro Football Focus’ grades. He ranked 48th in 2018.

But Bradberry is just 26 years old, has starting experience and isn’t a liability. That apparently is worth $15 million a year to the Giants. Bradberry got a reported $32 million guaranteed.

New York is coming off a bad season but added Bradberry and gave Leonard Williams the franchise tag, making sure the defensive end didn’t leave in free agency. The Giants have a long way to go, but they’re willing to spend.

Former Carolina Panthers cornerback James Bradberry got a huge deal from the New York Giants. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

