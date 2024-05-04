Do the Giants still need to add offensive firepower?

After the 2023 season, the New York Giants knew they had a ton of work to do. The defense wasn’t terrible, although the drama around the departure of Wink Martindale was distracting. The offense, though, that is where they needed to focus and that’s what they’ve done.

During free agency, the Giants added depth and talent to the offensive line, and they addressed the running back position following the departure of Saquon Barkley.

In the 2024 NFL draft, the Giants addressed skill positions like wide receiver and tight end. But have they done enough to surround quarterback Daniel Jones with the talent he needs to be successful?

NFL Network analyst Bucky Brooks doesn’t think so, as he indicated on a segment of Path to the Draft this week.

“No, they don’t have enough firepower,” Brooks said. “Even though I love Malik Nabers, they haven’t done enough to really give Daniel Jones the weapons that he needs to really succeed at a high level. Yes, Malik Nabers is the No. 1 and they haven’t had a number one since OBJ departed, but he can’t do it alone. Nabers can’t singlehandedly carry this offense.

“And with Darren Waller contemplating retirement, yes you brought Theo Johnson in, but do we know if he’s going to be ready to handle a big role? And even bringing Devin Singleterry in, with no Saquon Barkley, can he handle all the responsibilities that the running back typically has shouldered in the Giants offense? I believe Daniel Jones needs more around him to be able to succeed at a high level.”

No one will really know if the Giants have done enough to support Jones this offseason. There are many variables and unknowns. When the team hits the field this fall for the start of the actual season, that’s when we’ll learn how well the Giants did in not only finding the pieces but also fitting them together.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire