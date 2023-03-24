Giants sign TE Tommy Sweeney: 5 things to know

The New York Giants signed free agent tight end Tommy Sweeney to a contract on Thursday, boosting the team’s depth at the position.

Newest TE, Tommy Sweeney 🙌 pic.twitter.com/cLoJatwjdz — New York Giants (@Giants) March 23, 2023

Here are five things to know about Big Blue’s newest tight end.

A local product

Sweeney played his high school football at New Jersey powerhouse Don Bosco Prep in Ramsey, New Jersey. He caught 27 passes for 539 yards with five scores as a senior.

Boston College career

Sweeney played his college ball at Boston College. He played five years for the Golden Eagles and earned First-Team All-ACC honors in 2018. He gained 1,281 yards on 99 catches with 10 touchdowns in 38 career games at Chestnut Hill.

Drafted by Buffalo

Sweeney was selected 228th overall in the seventh round of the 2019 NFL draft by the Buffalo Bills. He played in 24 games for the Bills over four seasons, starting four, and caught 18 passes for 165 yards and one touchdown.

Protypical 3rd tight end

At 6-foot-5 and 251 pounds, the 27-year-old Sweeney is the prototypical size for an NFL tight end. With the Bills, he was used primarily as a blocker. That should continue here with the Giants.

Connections to the Giants

Outside of being a Jersey guy, Sweeney played under current Giants head coach Brian Daboll for three seasons in Buffalo when Daboll was the Bills’ offensive coordinator. He is also familiar to Giants general manager Joe Schoen, who was the Bills’ assistant general manager during that time.

Bonus: Played HS basketball with Jabrill Peppers

Before ex-Giants safety Jabrill Peppers transferred to Paramus Catholic, he attended Don Bosco Prep. There, he and Sweeney played on the same basketball team.

