Giants re-sign OT Roy Mbaeteka to practice squad

Nigerian native Roy Mbaeteka’s NFL dream isn’t dead yet. The New York Giants are bringing the 6-foot-9, 320-pound tackle back to their practice squad.

ROSTER MOVE: Roy Mbaeteka’s NFL journey continues as the Giants sign him to their practice squad. 📰: https://t.co/bQ75tgGRYu pic.twitter.com/uukCHiNK0X — Dan Salomone (@Dan_Salomone) December 7, 2022

Mbaeteka spent the first few weeks of this season on the Giants’ practice squad before he was released on September 29.

Mbaeteka came to Big Blue via the NFL International Player Pathway Program after being discovered by former Giants All-Pro defensive end Osi Umenyiora at a football camp in Nigeria in 2021.

