Giants re-sign linebacker Isaiah Simmons

The Giants have re-signed linebacker/safety Isaiah Simmons, the team announced Friday.

The terms of the deal were not released by the club.

Simmons, who came over last August in a trade with the Arizona Cardinals for a seventh-round pick, played in all 17 games during the 2023 season.

In his first year with Big Blue, Simmons recorded 50 tackles (33 solo) with one sack, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and an interception that he returned 54 yards for a touchdown in a win over the Washington Commanders.

Simmons was the 8th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Alabama.

During his three seasons in Arizona, he played 50 games and recorded 258 tackles (181 solo) with 7.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, seven fumble recoveries, four interceptions, and one touchdown.