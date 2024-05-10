Giants sign fifth-round pick Tyrone Tracy Jr.

The New York Giants signed the first member of their 2024 draft class on Thursday, coming to terms with running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. on the eve of the team’s rookie minicamp.

Tracy, a running back who began his college career as a wide receiver, was selected out of Purdue in the fifth round (No. 166 overall) in this year’s NFL draft.

Several experts have identified Tracy as a Day 3 draft steal for the Giants.

The terms of Tracy’s standard four-year rookie deal were not disclosed and he is now under contract through the 2027 season.

