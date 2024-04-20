Giants’ roster ranked among the NFL’s worst

New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen admits the team is more than a few players away from competing but that may be somewhat of an understatement.

“I think we’re not one player away or two players,” Schoen told reporters this week.

Austin Mock of The Athletic recently took it upon himself to rank the rosters of all 32 teams ahead of the 2024 NFL draft and it doesn’t look good for the Giants. They were listed at No. 30 overall and Mock suggests that’s actually being somewhat kind.

Two teams rank worse for 2024, but I think the Giants might be in the worst shape for the future. The Giants have paid a QB, who isn’t the answer, a ton of money, and they don’t have a pick to draft one of the top prospects in this year’s draft. They could move up to get one, but if they don’t, I suppose wide receiver makes the most sense.

Would the Giants surrender additional draft assets to move up for a quarterback? Given their roster deficiencies, it’s hard to imagine they’d short themselves with so many needs. It would be smarter to trade back and secure additional draft picks — both in 2024 and 2025 — to help rebuild their lacking depth.

One quarterback, who will ride the pine in 2024, isn’t going to turn this ship around. There’s a lot of work that still needs to be done and that should start with building numbers through the draft.

