Giants rookie LB Darrian Beavers suffers torn ACL

Injury Update: Kayvon Thibodeaux has a sprained MCL. LB Darrian Beavers has a torn ACL. — New York Giants (@Giants) August 22, 2022

While the New York Giants got some good news on the knee injury suffered by first-round pick Kayvon Thibodeaux in Sunday night’s preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals, that wasn’t the case for another member of their rookie class.

Linebacker Darrian Beavers suffered a torn ACL, and will miss the rest of the 2022 season.

A sixth-round pick out of Cincinnati, Beavers had been impressing throughout training camp, but will now have to spend the rest of his rookie year rehabbing from the injury.

