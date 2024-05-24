Giants QB Drew Lock looks ‘rough’ in OTAs

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, who is recovering from a torn ACL that cost him eight games last season, has been throwing with “accuracy and velocity” thus far in organized team activities (OTAs).

For those hoping backup quarterback Drew Lock supplants Jones, you may want to avert your eyes.

While Jones has impressed so far this offseason, Lock has not. The veteran is not only wading rough waters as he adjusts to a new offensive system, but he was wildly inaccurate during Thursday’s open practice.

My #NyGiants takeaways from first OTA practice:

– Daniel Jones looked smooth moving around on his surgically repaired knee.

– Pump the brakes on any QB controversy. Heard DJ looked has been the sharper QB so far this offseason and Drew Lock's inaccuracy today reinforced it. DJ… pic.twitter.com/Axizjgv1Az — Ryan Dunleavy (@rydunleavy) May 23, 2024

In addition to Dunleavy, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News also reports that Lock was all over the map during 11-on-11s and repeatedly put the ball in harm’s way.

This was only one indoor OTA practice in May with Jones limited to 7-on-7 throws. But Lock had a rough day running the first-team offense in the 11-on-11 periods. He made a dangerous throw into traffic, missed a few passes high to open targets, delivered a near interception deep into coverage and looked generally uncomfortable. A deep touchdown pass up the seam to rookie first-round pick Malik Nabers was Lock’s only silver lining.

Defenders objected to Lock’s 50-yard touchdown pass to Nabers, arguing that it would have been a sack in real game action.

“It’s spring ball,” head coach Brian Daboll said when asked about Lock. “He’s done a good job of picking up the information. So just try to get better each day.”

Meanwhile, Jones remains focused on returning to health and being ready to start in Week 1, not necessarily competing with Lock.

“I think we’re all trying to do what we can to make this team as good as possible,” Jones said. “Like any other year, I’m competing with the guys in there. Like every room on our team, there’s competition. Like I’ve said a couple times, I’m going to try to get healthy, play good football.”

The Giants have insisted there is no quarterback controversy and that Jones will be the starter so long as he can play. If you don’t believe their words, believe the play. Early on, Jones is way out ahead of Lock.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire