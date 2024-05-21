Giants’ Daniel Jones throwing with ‘accuracy and velocity’ in practice

The New York Giants kicked off Phase 3 of the offseason workout program on Monday with their first practice of organized team activities (OTAs).

Among those on the field was quarterback Daniel Jones, who continues to recover from a torn ACL. He participated in 7-on-7 drills.

Quarterback Daniel Jones, who underwent surgery to repair a torn ACL on Nov. 22, took the next step in his rehab and participated in 7-on-7 drills. He completed passes to wide receivers Wan’Dale Robinson and Malik Nabers, the sixth overall pick in the draft. The hope has been to have Jones full-go for training camp in late July.

Not only did Jones make another positive stride in his recovery, but he continues to throw with “accuracy and velocity,” reports Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post.

#NYGiants Daniel Jones participated in 7-on-7s during the first day of closed-doors OTAs, per team reporter. I've heard nothing but rave reviews about his on-field work during the first 2 phases of the offseason program. Throwing with accuracy and velocity. https://t.co/dtrmcMisMH — Ryan Dunleavy (@rydunleavy) May 20, 2024

Despite his regression in 2023 and rumors about the Giants wanting to trade up in the NFL draft for Drake Maye, general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll remain unflinching in their support of Jones.

“I have faith in Daniel as our starting quarterback,” Schoen said this offseason.

The team did sign veteran Drew Lock as potential insurance for Jones but made it clear that his role will be QB2 unless DJ is unable to play due to injury.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire