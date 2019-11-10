Giants poach talent from Cubs, hire Scott Harris as general manager

Scott Harris will bring his Cubs experience to the Giants. (Photo by Roy K. Miller/Icon Sportswire/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The San Francisco Giants are bringing in one of the men responsible for the Chicago Cubs winning a World Series. The Giants have decided to poach some front-office talent from the Cubs, hiring Scott Harris to be their next general manager.

Harris played an integral role in the Cubs’ 2016 World Series win. From 2012-17, Harris served as the team’s director of baseball operations. In 2017, Harris was promoted to assistant general manager. He was considered a right-hand man to both Theo Epstein and Jed Hoyer.

With the Giants, Harris will face a similar task. After years of contention at the beginning of the decade, the Giants have missed the playoffs the past three seasons. Harris will be responsible for helping find a way to get the team back on track.

Harris was handpicked by Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi, who the team hired last offseason. In the team’s statement, Zaidi said the team was “thrilled” to land Harris.

Harris’ first task with the Giants will involve figuring out which veteran players he can deal in the offseason. Brandon Belt, Brandon Crawford, Johnny Cueto, Evan Longoria, Buster Posey and Jeff Samardzija should all be available given their age and contract situations.

Getting the Giants back to contention won’t be easy, but if the team is going to go young and build through its farm system, hiring someone who worked with the Cubs recently is a wise idea.

