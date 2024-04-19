Giants NFL draft picks 2024: Full list of New York Giants' draft picks for every round

After winning a Wild Card playoff game in the 2022 NFL season, the New York Giants took a major step back in 2023. Daniel Jones struggled to a 2-to-6 touchdown-to-interception ratio in six games before an ACL tear ended his season, and New York finished 6-11.

That record landed the Giants the No. 6 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and an accompanying dilemma: With quarterback-needy teams ahead of them and others vying to trade up, should the Giants make a move for one of the top signal-callers? Or should they ride it out with Jones through the 2024 season, after which it would be much more financially tenable to release him?

With quarterback talents such as Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye and J.J. McCarthy on the board, it's a compelling question. But the Giants also have a major need at wide receiver, another talent-rich position with the likes of Marvin Harrison Jr., Malik Nabers and Rome Odunze expected to go in the top 10.

Whatever decision New York comes to, it will have huge ramifications on the franchise for the next few years.

New York Giants 2024 NFL Draft picks

Round 1: No. 6

Round 2: No. 47 (from SEA)

Round 3: No. 70

Round 4: No. 107

Round 5: No. 166 (from SF through CAR)

Round 6: No. 183

