Giants Mailbag: Is a trade up to No. 4 in the 2024 NFL Draft likely?

The 2024 NFL Draft is fast approaching. The Giants haven’t hid from their desires to draft a quarterback, but the method in which they find one is complicating by the day. Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy was a second-round target a few months ago. Now, it seems unlikely he’s there at No. 6.

What should the Giants do? Is receiver more of an option than quarterback because of McCarthy’s rise?

That and more discussed in this week’s mailbag...

If it comes down to J.J. McCarthy, Malik Nabers or Rome Odunze at No. 6, who do you think the Giants select? — @JonesToChina

The quarterback. It’s just becoming more and more likely that if the Giants want McCarthy, or any passer other than Michael Penix, they’ll need to trade up to get him.

The Vikings also need a quarterback. They’re armed with two first-round picks this year and a full cache of selections in 2025. They can make Arizona a very, very enticing offer for No. 4.

The best thing the Giants have going for them is their ability to offer up No. 6 — which has much more value than either of Minnesota’s first-round selections (No. 11, 23). Joe Schoen would need to include quite a bit more, though. Is this year’s third and next year’s second enough? Would he part with his second-round picks both this year and next? Would he include next year’s first?

There’s no easy choice, but Schoen will have to move up if he wants a quarterback. It seems highly unlikely any of the big four make it to No. 6.

Do you expect Joe Schoen to be aggressive to move up for Drake Maye if the draft goes Caleb Williams (Bears), Jayden Daniels (Washington), J.J. McCarthy (Patriots)? — @SlimJimIsFunny

Yes. The bigger question is how aggressive can he be? This Giants roster is far away from legitimate contention. They need, in no particular order: Quarterback, running back, No. 1 receiver, tight end (if Darren Waller retires) and right tackle (if Evan Neal continues to fail). That’s just offense. Defense has its own issues, starting with cornerback. Everything always starts with a quarterback, but you can’t give up too many present or future assets for one player when so many other areas on the roster need addressing.

Drake Maye / Bob Donnan - USA TODAY Sports

Schoen already gave up a second-round pick to get Brian Burns. That’s fine — he’s an elite-level edge rusher. The way I view it: Burns is probably better than any player you were going to find with that pick anyway, so use it on the young, proven player. Still, though, the Giants need more — a lot more. They have to be creatively aggressive with any move up because they cannot afford to deplete the resources they need to round out this team.

What are the chances Daniel Jones doesn’t play a snap this year? — @mpmoran19

This would surprise me. The Giants continue to stress the fact they expect him to be their Week 1 starter. Although, as Dan Duggan of The Athletic recently pointed out in a column, the Giants are very familiar with the loophole associated with “expect.”

Is Evan Neal kicking inside already a done deal? — @KingDaboll

They’re moving forward with Neal as the tackle. A kick to guard is if he continues to struggle in training camp and/or the regular season. This makes some sense. Guard is a completely different position. This isn’t Madden where you can just make the depth chart adjustment and move forward. A change to guard would involve Neal spending an entire offseason, offseason program, then training camp preparing to play a new position.

If you had to guess, who is the most likely pick at No. 6? — @ClutchMstr23

HUGHES: Depends who the Cardinals pick after the Giants trade up to No. 4.