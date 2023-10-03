Giants lose 2 players to injury during 'tush push' play vs. Seahawks

The New York Giants lost two players on one play during their 24-3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Monday night.

Center John Michael Schmitz and tight end Daniel Bellinger did not return after a fourth-and-1 rush attempt during the Giants' opening drive of the game. That rush play was the "tush push," which has been made famous by Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll confirmed Schmitz injured his shoulder and Bellinger sustained a knee injury on the failed attempt by quarterback Daniel Jones to gain a first down. Both will undergo testing Tuesday.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll said the team had not run the play live in practice before trying it on Monday against the Seahawks. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images) (Al Bello via Getty Images)

Daboll added the "tush push" wasn't a play the team had run through in live practice.

"You walk through it," he said. "It's not a live rep of practice. We've been successful at it. Just not on that one.

"Just felt that was the right thing to do," Daboll said when asked about the play-call decision. "Again, those are stuff we talk about throughout the week. Talked about it during the drive where we were at. Felt comfortable with the decision. Felt comfortable with the play."

On 4th & 1, Daniel Jones no gain .. turnover on downs#Seahawks 0 #NYGiants 0 1st pic.twitter.com/3aj5nJIIlg — Sᴘᴏʀᴛs 24/7 (@Sports_24x7_) October 3, 2023

The play has been used as a sneak with players lined up in the backfield pushing the quarterback forward in order to pick up the necessary yardage or score a touchdown.

The "tush push" has been a polarizing topic around the NFL with former players, like Richard Sherman, calling it a double standard while Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni says other teams that aren't fans should just stop the play.

Former NFL player J.J. Watt believes a ban on the play wouldn't affect the Eagles at all.

Lots of talk about the “tush push”.

(ridiculous name by the way)



Unpopular opinion:

If they weren’t allowed to push from behind, the Eagles would still be just as successful at QB sneaks.



Yes it helps, but the push isn’t the reason it’s successful. The OLine and Jalen are. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) September 27, 2023

No team has been more successful with the "tush push" than the Eagles, who were 37-for-41 last season moving Hurts forward for a first down or touchdown.

Does the play have a future? The conversation around it has grown, but the league does not appear to have any appetite to make a change. NFL competition committee chairman Rich McKay has cited a lack of injury data regarding the "tush push" as to why the discussion has not reached the point where it would make the owners' meeting agenda.

The "tush push" is here to stay, so teams will just have to take Sirianni's advice and find a way to stop the play.