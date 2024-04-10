Giants lead NFL in OL draft allocation since 2020

One of the primary reasons the New York Giants have been one of the worst teams in the NFL over the past decade has been their inability to get their offensive line right.

Fans and pundits are under the misperception that the team has been neglecting the line, but a study shows that nothing could be further from the truth.

The Giants have actually invested more draft capital in the offensive line than any other NFL team since 2020 and by a great margin.

Truly the most shocking thing you’ll see as a #Giants fan.

No team has allocated more draft capital on the OL and yet no team was worse on the OL in 2023.

Hopefully Carmen Bricillo can work some magic here and fast. Have to think they want to give these young guys a chance. https://t.co/mIYbVlrmvb — Dan Schneier (@DanSchneierNFL) April 9, 2024

Since 2020, the Giants have used five Day 1 and Day 2 draft picks on the offensive line.

In 2020, the Giants used the fourth overall section in the first round on Georgia tackle Andrew Thomas and then took UConn tackle Matt Peart in Round 3. In the fifth round, they drafted Oregon guard Shane Lemieux.

Thomas, after a sluggish start, has gone on to become one of the game’s top tackles. Peart has moved on. He signed with Denver this offseason after a rugged career with the Giants. Lemieux couldn’t stay healthy and currently remains unsigned.

In 2021, the Giants did not use any of their six selections on the offensive line.

In 2022, they selected Alabama tackle Evan Neal seventh overall and added Joshua Ezeudu, a versatile lineman, in the third round. They also added Ezeudu’s college teammate, Marcus McKethan, later in the draft.

Neal has been injured often and has struggled with the speed rush as the team’s starting right tackle. Ezeudu and McKethan have had issues staying healthy, leading general manager Joe Schoen to seek help in free agency.

Last year, Big Blue took Minnesota center John Michael Schmitz 57th overall. Schmitz started 13 games as a rookie, missing four with a shoulder injury.

This year, the Giants are not expected to use a high pick on an offensive lineman. They signed several veterans in free agency to compete with the current group and will likely use their early picks on other needs such as wide receiver and cornerback.

Follow the Giants Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire