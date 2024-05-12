Giants’ Kayvon Thibodeaux looking to break all-time sack record

New York Giants edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux has his sights set on breaking the single-season sack record (22.5) in 2024.

“I mean, I’m always going to shoot for the stars, so only thing you can do from here is go for the record,” he told the New York Post.

Thibodeaux does not make this statement lightly as he thinks it is very much in the cards.

“As long as you believe in it, it’s as realistic as you want it to be,” Thibodeaux said, “so if you ask me, it’s very real.”

While it is a lofty goal, the Oregon product has improved tremendously since entering the league when it comes to getting after the quarterback.

As a rookie, Thibodeaux posted a modest four sacks. However, he nearly tripled that in his sophomore season in the NFL as he finished with 11.5 sacks.

Now the former fifth overall pick will have every opportunity to improve on that as he now has two-time Pro Bowler edge rusher Brian Burns on the opposite side.

“He challenges me,” Thibodeaux said. “When you’re talking about having somebody who’s similar body types, similar mindsets that has reached a higher level of greatness than I have, it’s nothing but motivation, it’s constant work whether we’re watching film with each other, whether we’re talking ball or whether we’re on the field getting pass rush in, and seeing how he does things and how I can implement it in my game and then there’s certain things that I do differently that he can implement in his game.”

Burns has averaged nearly 10 sacks per season over the last three years and with this type of edge rushing threat on the opposite side, it should open up more room for Thibodeaux to work.

One can not forget about Dexter Lawrence as well as he has been causing havoc for quarterbacks from the nose tackle position recording 12 sacks and 49 quarterback hits in only the last two seasons.

Follow the Giants Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire