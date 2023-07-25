Giants Injury Tracker: Sterling Shepard, Wan'Dale Robinson, four others placed on PUP list

New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard (3) runs in a touchdown during the third quarter at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. / © George Walker IV / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Here is the latest news and possible return dates for Giants players...

July 25, 4:05 p.m.

A day ahead of the team's first training camp practice, the Giants have placed six players on the physically unable to perform list. Anyone placed on the PUP list can be activated at any time.

Headlining that group are wide receivers Sterling Shepard and Wan'Dale Robinson. Both players are working their way back from knee injuries they suffered while playing with Big Blue last season.

According to Art Stapleton of USA Today, Shepard has looked good in his recovery and he isn't expected to stay on the PUP list long. Robinson is also progressing well, but he may be a bit further behind.

New York also placed free agent signing DT A'Shawn Robinson on the PUP list as he works his way back from a torn meniscus he suffered late last season in a game with the Rams.

Robinson missed the final seven games of the regular season due to the injury.

The other three players we won't see out there during practice tomorrow include cornerback Aaron Robinson, defensive tackle D.J. Davidson and guard Marcus McKethan.



Additionally, veteran wide receiver Jamison Crowder (calf) will be sidelined with a non-football injury.