Giants Injury Tracker: Daniel Jones cleared to throw, but not yet cleared for contact

Here is the latest news and possible return dates for Giants players...

Oct. 18, 12:23 p.m.

Daniel Jones (neck) has been cleared to throw and will return to practice on a limited basis, head coach Brian Daboll told reporters on Wednesday.



However, Jones has not been cleared for contact, meaning he will not take part in any team reps.

Daboll also said that Jones' season is "not over," and he reiterated that Jones will be the team's starting quarterback when he's healthy enough to play.

Oct. 17, 11:36 a.m.

Daniel Jones, who missed the Giants' Week 6 loss to the Bills due to a neck injury, said on Tuesday that he's still dealing with some of the symptoms.



However, Jones is hoping to return for Week 7's matchup against the Commanders at MetLife Stadium, saying on the Up & Adams Show that he is trying to "prove to the doctors and trainers" that he's ready.

Jones, who didn't practice last week, had said the main issue was being able to take contact during the game.

Tyrod Taylor started in Jones' place against the Bills and will start against the Commanders if Jones can't go.

The Giants are off on Tuesday, and will be back practicing on Wednesday.

Oct. 15, 9:30 p.m.

The Giants’ beaten and battered offensive line took another hit in the first quarter of Sunday night’s game in Buffalo.

Left tackle Joshua Ezeudu, who is playing while Andrew Thomas is out with a hamstring injury, sustained a toe injury and was declared out for the remainder of the game against the Bills.

Justin Pugh, who was recently signed to the practice squad and was starting at left guard on the night, replaced Ezeudu at left tackle. Mark Glowinski entered at left guard.

Oct. 15, 7:04 p.m.

After missing the last three games, running back Saquon Barkley is active and will play for the Giants at the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night.

In addition to being without quarterback Daniel Jones (neck), offensive tackles Andrew Thomas (hamstring) and Matt Peart (shoulder), center John Michael Schmitz (shoulder), who were ruled all out on Friday, Big Blue has listed safeties Bobby McCain and Gervarrius Owens as inactive and defensive lineman D.J. Davidson (knee).

Tight end Darren Waller (hamstring), offensive tackle Evan Neal (ankle), guard Shane Lemieux (groin) and linebacker Micah McFadden (ankle) are all active despite being listed as questionable.

Oct. 15, 9:00 a.m.

Though the Giants will be without starting quarterback Daniel Jones (neck) for their matchup against the Bills, it's looking more and more likely that they'll have one of their top playmakers back.

According to multiple reports, Big Blue is 'optimistic' that running back Saquon Barkley will be able to return for the team's Sunday night game in Buffalo.

Barkley, who had been listed as questionable, has missed the past three games after suffering a high-ankle sprain in a Week 2 win over the Cardinals.

Tight-end Darren Waller is also expected to play, despite heading into Sunday's matchup with a questionable tag due to a lingering hamstring injury.



Oct. 13, 2:45 p.m.

The injury report is crowded for the Giants ahead of Sunday night’s game on the road in Buffalo.

In addition to ruling out five players earlier on Friday, New York has listed seven players as questionable including running back Saquon Barkley (ankle) and tight end Darren Waller (groin), but both players were limited participants in practice on both Thursday and Friday.

There were two players listed as questionable who did not participate on Friday after being limited on Thursday, defensive lineman DJ Davidson (knee) and offensive tackle Evan Neal (ankle).

Guard Shane Lemieux (groin) and linebacker Micah McFadden (ankle) both have the questionable tag after being limited in practice all week. Running back Gary Brightwell (ankle) returned to practice Friday after not participating on Thursday.

Oct. 13, 12:04 p.m.

After ruling out quarterback Daniel Jones for Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills, head coach Brian Daboll ruled out four other Giants on Friday.



Offensive tackles Andrew Thomas (hamstring) and Matt Peart (shoulder), center John Michael Schmitz (shoulder) and outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari (shoulder) will all not feature, the head coach said.

Daboll was noncommittal on the status of running back Saquon Barkley (ankle), saying "we'll see after" Friday's practice, but "he's closer" to playing this week than last week.



Oct. 12, 3:34 p.m.

While Daniel Jones didn't practice on Thursday, running back Saquon Barkley was on the practice field. And although he didn't get into whether or not he'd be ready to play on Sunday night against Buffalo, he did say that he was feeling better this week compared to weeks prior.

"I feel like I’m trending every week… but when you have injuries, sometimes it takes time, and like I said, been listening to the trainers and come in here and do everything I can and take it day by day," Barkley said.

He added: "Each week has been trending upwards and I feel way better this Wednesday and Thursday than I did in the past."

Oct. 12, 12:47 p.m.

Daniel Jones, who is dealing with a neck injury, will miss practice again on Thursday after also being out on Wednesday.

Head coach Brian Daboll would not rule out Jones for Week 6 against the Bills in Buffalo, but the quarterback is trending in the wrong direction.

If Jones is unable to play, Tyrod Taylor will get the start.

Speaking on Wednesday, Jones said this neck injury is different than the one he missed time because of in 2021, and that his hope was to play against Buffalo.



Taylor entered for Jones in the fourth quarter of Week 5's loss to the Dolphins in Miami after Jones was injured while getting sacked.



Oct. 10, 12:15 p.m.

A neck injury is never a good thing for any player, but for someone like Daniel Jones, who has a history of neck injuries, that diagnosis can be even more worrisome.

Jones, who missed the final six games of the 2021 season due to a neck strain, told Kay Adams that this injury is “different” than his previous one.

“Different than what I’ve dealt with in the past, so just trying to heal up as quickly as possible and follow the advice of the trainers and doctors, but I’m feeling better,” Jones said.

He added: “I’m not going to get into the specifics of it. It’s a neck injury, but different than the last one and hoping I can heal up quickly and doing everything I can to get out there as soon as possible.”

Head coach Brian Daboll said on Monday that he was optimistic that Jones will be able to play on Sunday night against the Buffalo Bills, and the quarterback said that is indeed what he’s aiming to do.

“That’s the goal,” Jones said. “I’m going to do everything I can to be out there.”

Oct. 9, 1:22 p.m.

While the Giants are still waiting on test results, head coach Brian Daboll told reporters that he is "optimistic" that quarterback Daniel Jones will be able to play against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night.

"I’d say we’re optimistic. He’s feeling better today," Daboll said. "Moving in the right direction."

Jones, who left Sunday's game against Miami with a neck injury, "doesn't feel terrible today," per Daboll.

Meanwhile, the statuses of both running back Saquon Barkley, still dealing with an ankle injury, and left tackle Andrew Thomas (hamstring) are "yet to be determined," per Daboll. Barkley hasn't played since Week 2 against Arizona, while Thomas hasn't played since the opener against Dallas.

Oct. 8, 3:30 p.m.

Quarterback Daniel Jones has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins due to a neck injury.

Jones, who had been taking a beating behind a makeshift offense line, went down after being sacked by Dolphins DE Andrew Van Ginkle early in the fourth quarter.

He was able to walk off the field alongside trainers under his own power, but walked to the locker room and was replaced by backup Tyrod Taylor.



Oct. 8, 2:30 p.m.

The Giants offensive line took another hit Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, as guard Marcus McKethan suffered a knee injury and is questionable to return to the game.

Backup Jalen Mayfield, a former third-round pick by the Atlanta Falcons in 2021, replaced McKethan on the field.

New York is already without LT Andrew Thomas (hamstring), C John Michael Schmitz (shoulder), and G Shane Lemieux (groin).



Oct. 8, 9:15 a.m.

Running back Saquon Barkley is officially inactive for Sunday's game when the Giants take on the Dolphins in Miami, the team announced.

Barkley (ankle) practiced more this past week as he works his way back from a high-ankle sprain, and had been listed as questionable for the Week 5 matchup. He is reportedly still dealing with the injury and is closer to getting back on the field, but still not fully ready.

It will be the third straight game the former No. 2 overall pick has missed after going down during the team's Week 2 win against the Arizona Cardinals. Over just the two games, Barkley has run the ball 29 times for 114 yards and a touchdown, plus nine receptions for 41 yards and a score.

In addition to Barkley being out, LT Andrew Thomas (hamstring), LB Micah McFadden (ankle), C John Michael Schmitz (shoulder), G Shane Lemieux (groin), DL Jordon Riley, and S Gervarrius Owens are all inactive for the Week 5 game.

Oct. 6, 2:24 p.m.

The Giants could potentially be getting Saquon Barkley back on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, but they will still be without a good chunk of their offensive line.

Barkley (ankle) was listed as questionable on Friday's injury report after practicing a lot more this week following a high-ankle sprain he sustained in Week 2 against the Cardinals.

Despite a more optimistic outlook for Barkley, offensive linemen Andrew Thomas (hamstring), John Michael Schmitz (shoulder) and Shane Lemieux (groin) were all listed out -- a huge blow to an offensive line that allowed 11 sacks last week against the Seahawks.

TE Daniel Bellinger (knee) and LB Micah McFadden (ankle) were also listed as questionable for Sunday.



Oct. 5, 3:19 p.m.

Saquon Barkley has been able to "do a lot more" in practice this week as he works his way back from a high-ankle sprain, but his status for Week 5 against the Dolphins remains up in the air.

"I would definitely say I'm in a better spot than where I was last Thursday. Definitely encouraged, but don't want to make no guarantees," Barkley told reporters. "Just continue trusting my body, trusting the training staff. We'll go from there."

Barkley participated in team reps in practice again on Thursday after doing so on Wednesday for the first time since injuring his ankle in Week 2.



He returned to practice last week on a limited basis, but was initially listed as doubtful for Monday's game against the Seahawks before being declared out on Sunday.



Oct. 4, 11:54 a.m.



Andrew Thomas is not trending in the right direction.

He will not practice on Wednesday, and Daboll is not hopeful about Thomas' chances of playing in Week 5 against the Dolphins in Miami.

John Michael Schmitz and Shane Lemieux are also not practicing Wednesday, leaving the Giants' woeful offensive line potentially severely undermanned yet again this week.

Oct. 2, 9:00 p.m.

The already shorthanded Giants have suffered a blow early in their Monday night matchup with the Seattle Seahawks.

Starting center John Michael Schmitz (shoulder) and tight end Daniel Bellinger (knee) have both been ruled out for the remainder of the game after suffering an injury on Big Blue's first drive.

Schmitz is a huge loss for the Giants, who are already banged up on the offensive line and playing without Andrew Thomas.



Oct. 2, 6:55 p.m.

Saquon Barkley was limited in practice on Thursday and Friday and was listed as doubtful on the Giants’ injury list, but the running back was named to the inactive list and will not play on Monday night against the Seattle Seahawks.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll had left the door open that there was “a chance” that Barkley (ankle) would be able to play as he had “gotten better” last week, but that was not the case.

Big Blue will be without offensive tackle Andrew Thomas (hamstring), who was previously ruled out, safety Bobby McCain, safety Gervarrius Owens and defensive lineman Jordon Riley who rounded out the Giants’ five-person inactive list.

Outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari (hamstring) is expected to play and make his return after missing the past two games.



Sept. 30, 2:20 p.m.

Head coach Brian Daboll told reporters Saturday that left tackle Andrew Thomas will be out for Monday night's matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.



Thomas (hamstring) was limited in practice Thursday and then didn't practice on Friday, as he's now considered "week-to-week," according to the head coach.

Daboll also gave an update on Saquon Barkley. He said Saturday that Barkley "has gotten better and there is a chance" he plays Monday. He previously noted that Barkley (ankle) "did good" as a limited participant in Thursday's practice and was limited in practice again Friday.

Hours after Daboll spoke, the team officially listed Barkley as doubtful for Monday's game.

Additionally, outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari (hamstring), who was also limited in practice on Thursday and Friday, is expected to play in the Week 4 game.

Sept. 29, 3:50 p.m.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll revealed several injury updates three days before New York's Week 4 Monday Night Football game against the Seattle Seahawks, headlined by running back Saquon Barkley and left tackle Andrew Thomas.

While Daboll said that Barkley (ankle) "did good" as a limited participant in Thursday's practice and will practice again Friday, the same cannot be said for Thomas (hamstring). After practicing Thursday, Thomas was out for Friday's practice and will rehab.

Daboll did "not say if that's a step back or if it changes how optimistic he is on whether he'll play against" Seattle, SNY's Connor Hughes wrote.

Elsewhere, Daboll said that tight end Daniel Bellinger (neck) is expected to play Monday while left guard Ben Bredeson (concussion) is officially out of protocol.



The afternoon's injury report followed with final designations, including Barkley being limited and Thomas a DNP (did not practice).

Bellinger, defensive lineman D.J. Davidson (elbow) and outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari (hamstring) were also limited. Bredeson was a full participant.

Sept. 28, 12:24 p.m.

Head coach Brian Daboll had some good news to share on Thursday afternoon, announcing that running back Saquon Barkley will return to the practice field.

Per Daboll, Barkley, who is "making progress," will go through individual drills. The team will then assess how he's feeling to determine if he'll take part in any team drills.

After practice, Barkley was officially listed as a limited participant.

Also limited were TE Daniel Bellinger (neck), LB Azeez Ojulari (hamstring), LT Andrew Thomas (hamstring), and DL D.J. Davidson (elbow).

LG Ben Bredeson is out of concussion protocol and was a full participant.

Barkley missed the Giants' Week 3 matchup with the San Francisco 49ers due to an ankle sprain, but getting him back this week against the Seattle Seahawks would be a huge boost for Big Blue, especially with road games against Miami and Buffalo coming up in the following weeks.

Sept. 26, 11:25 a.m.

The Giants were woefully undermanned when they lost to the 49ers last Thursday in San Francisco, but they should be in better shape this coming Monday when they face the Seahawks at MetLife Stadium.

Running back Saquon Barkley, who has been week-to-week with a high-ankle sprain, is now day-to-day, head coach Brian Daboll told reporters on Tuesday.

Despite the improvement, Barkley's status for the game against Seattle is uncertain.

Two players the Giants should have back are offensive linemen Andrew Thomas and Ben Bredeson.

Thomas is continuing to get better, and while Bredeson is still in the concussion protocol, he is expected to clear the final steps this week and be back to a full-go at practice.

Sept. 22, 12:05 a.m.

Giants rookie cornerback Deonte Banks picked up an arm injury in the first half and did not return in New York’s 30-12 defeat at the San Francisco 49ers.

Banks told reporters he got kneed in the upper arm just before halftime and X-rays were negative. The cornerback will undergo an MRI on Friday.



Defensive tackle D.J. Davidson left in the second half holding his left arm and did not return. Head coach Brian Daboll did not have information on either injury but said Davidson left with an elbow injury.

On Saquon Barkley, the head coach said the running back “was considerably better” in the week, but was ruled out when he said he couldn’t go. “We’ll see where it goes next week,” Daboll said adding the back was “walking around.” A report before the game said Barkley had classified the injury as a high-ankle sprain, but not a severe one.

Defensive end Rakeem Nunez-Roches was down in the second half and needed assistance walking off the field. And tackle Evan Neal appeared to roll his ankle late in the fourth quarter and did not play in Big Blue’s final drive with Matt Peart replacing him at right tackle on the drive that featured Tyrod Taylor in at quarterback for Daniel Jones. Daboll gave no update on those injuries.

Sept. 21, 8:16 p.m.

Saquon Barkley was initially reported to have just a regular ankle sprain, but the Giants running back told Amazon's Taylor Rooks on Thursday that he is indeed dealign with a "high ankle" sprain.



Rooks reported before Thursday's game against the San Francisco 49ers, adding that despite it being a high ankle sprain, Barkley told her "It's not as severe as it could have been."

Barkley also told Rooks he was not playing Thursday because it was more of a "pain tolerance issue" and added that while he cannot make any guarantees, he is happy that the team does not play again until next Monday night, Oct. 2, giving him 11 more days to rest up and be the player the team needs him to be.

Sept. 21, 7:00 p.m.

Giants wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson is active and will make his season debut Thursday night against the San Francisco 49ers.

As expected, Big Blue will be without running back Saquon Barkley (ankle), guard Ben Bredeson (concussion), tackle Andrew Thomas (hamstring) and outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari (hamstring).

New York also named cornerback Cor’Dale Flott, safety Gervarrius Owens and defensive lineman Jordan Riley also among the inactives.

Sept. 21, 10:15 a.m.

While the Giants offense will be without star running back Saquon Barkley when they take on the 49ers Thursday night, it appears they'll be getting back another weapon.

Wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson is expected to be active for Big Blue for the first time since suffering a torn ACL against the Detroit Lions in Week 11 of last season.

Robinson, who was activated from the PUP list prior to the start of the regular season, has been working his way back but remained sidelined for the Giants' first two games.

Now, three weeks into the season, the 22-year-old is ready to get back out there.

Robinson has battled his fair share of injuries throughout his brief NFL career, but when healthy he’s been a weapon for Daniel Jones. Across six games he’s made 23 catches for 227 yards and a touchdown.



Sept. 20, 2:52 p.m.

The door was left open on Tuesday but has now shut as the Giants have ruled running back Saquon Barkley out for Thursday night’s game at the San Francisco 49ers.

The team announced that left tackle Andrew Thomas (hamstring), left guard Ben Bredeson (concussion) and outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari (hamstring) are also out.

Inside linebacker Micah McFadden (neck) and wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson (knee) are questionable.

Sept. 19, 1:10 p.m.

When reports surfaced that Saquon Barkley had been diagnosed with an ankle sprain, most of those reports had Barkley considered week-to-week, slamming the door shut on any chance that the Penn State product could come back and play on a short week on Thursday night against the San Francisco 49ers.

But Brian Daboll cracked that door back open on Tuesday, if only by the smallest amount, telling reporters that Barkley has made “considerable progress in just a day and a half.”

“I’m not saying that he’s out yet. He’s a quick healer,” Daboll said. “I’m not saying he’s in [or] he’s out. We’re going to take it all the way up with him to Thursday, but he feels a lot better today. I just talked to him, so we’ll see where we’re at.”

Perhaps it’s just a bit of gamesmanship on Daboll’s part to keep the minute chance of Barkley playing on the minds of the Niners. Or perhaps Barkley, who has rushed for 114 yards and touchdown this season, really is a ridiculously fast healer.

The odds are that Barkley rests up and takes advantage of the Giants’ extended time off ahead of their Oct. 2 meeting with the Seattle Seahawks.

But for now, Barkley playing on Thursday night is at least a slim possibility.

Sept. 18, 4:50 p.m.

Giants fans received good news and bad news on the Saquon Barkley front.

According to multiple reports, Barkley suffered an ordinary ankle sprain, as opposed to a high-ankle sprain. That's the good news.

The bad news is that Barkley will definitely miss the team's next game and is considered "week-to-week."

The Giants have three difficult games coming up, starting with the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday, followed by matchups with the Seattle Seahawks and Miami Dolphins.

Sept. 18, 8:46 a.m.

There is "some optimism and hope" from the Giants regarding Saquon Barkley's ankle injury, according to Adam Schefter and Jordan Raanan of ESPN.

Per ESPN, Barkley's ankle was swollen after the game, but one source said the belief is that it's an "ordinary" sprain -- not a high-ankle sprain.

Barkley will undergo an MRI on Monday to confirm the diagnosis.

The star running back left the Giants' 31-28 win at the Arizona Cardinals with the injury.



On the fifth snap of the Giants' eight-play, 56-yard drive that was capped off by Graham Gano's game-winning 34-yard field goal with 19 seconds left, Barkley's rush for a loss of three saw him get taken awkwardly to the ground.

Trainers helped Barkley off the field, with his arms around their shoulders as he kept weight off the right foot. He did not return.

Soon after exiting, Barkley was walking around on the sideline with a slight limp while putting pressure on the ankle.

Barkley could add to a growing list of inactive players for the Giants, who have a short turnaround in Week 3 with Thursday's 8:15 p.m. game at the San Francisco 49ers.

"Andrew (Thomas), we'll see," head coach Brian Daboll said after the game. "I'm not going to give a percentage of how close (he was to playing). He was better than he was -- we just thought it was the right thing to do, knowing that we play a game on Thursday. He practiced more than he did on Thursday, he practiced on Friday -- got some team reps, some things like that. So it's a quick turnaround. We'll see where we're at.

"I'd say the same thing with Wan'Dale (Robinson). I know we'll talk in a short amount of time here, but yeah -- we'll see where we're at."



Sept. 17, 2:46 p.m.

Things appeared headed in this direction, but after ESPN's Jordan Raanan reported that left tackle Andrew Thomas was not expected to play against Arizona, the Giants then made it official when Thomas was among the team's listed inactives.

Joshua Ezeudu will get the start in his place.

Thomas suffered a hamstring injury in Week 1 but was able to play through it for the remainder of the game.



The Giants have a short week this week as they take on San Francisco on Thursday night, so Thomas could end up missing multiple games.

Sept. 15, 1:26 p.m.

Darren Waller and Andrew Thomas -- both dealing with hamstring injuries -- practiced on Friday after doing so on a limited basis on Thursday.



Thomas said after practice that he did some team drills and expects to be a game-time decision for Week 2 against the Cardinals.

Waller clarified on Thursday how his hamstring injury is impacting him, but he said it won’t stop him from contributing on offense as he declared “I’m playing” Sunday in Arizona.

“Back to feeling good in practice, felt better this week at practice than I did last week so that's all you can ask for,” Waller told reporters, adding that he isn't doing anything special in his rehab, “just normal daily routine” coming out of the Week 1 defeat.

Waller had a hamstring injury last season with the Las Vegas Raiders that landed him on injured reserve.

"I pulled my hamstring [a year ago], and you know sometimes it's in that area," the tight end said. "Like maybe some scarring can get built up and that area can become just kind of like a lot going on in that area, it can compress the nerve a little bit, so you can feel a pinch a little bit, so it's just a matter of getting that stuff out of there."

He added, "It's not anything severe” and that he doesn’t have any concerns about this becoming a long–term concern."



Sept. 14, 4:00 p.m.

As expected, left tackle Andrew Thomas was able to make his return to practice Thursday afternoon in limited fashion as he works his way through a hamstring injury.

Tight-end Darren Waller, who is dealing with a lingering hamstring issue of his own, was also able to log a limited practice on the afternoon.

Rookie cornerback Deonte Banks has been limited each of the past two days after dealing with cramps in Sunday's series opener, but he's expected to be ready to go for Week 2.

The only player who didn't participate Thursday was wide receiver Sterling Shepard, who received a veteran rest day.



Sept. 14, 1:10 p.m.

Andrew Thomas returned to practice on Thursday after missing Wednesday's practice due to his hamstring injury.

Head coach Brian Daboll told reporters the Giants would see what Thomas could handle and that he would likely be a limited participant.

Thomas' status for Week 2 against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday is not yet clear.

Sept. 14, 10:11 a.m.

Darren Waller, who has been slowed due to a right hamstring injury, said the issue actually has more to do with his nerve.

"It more so has to do with the nerve that was behind it," Waller told Pat Leonard of The New York Daily News. "So it’s not really a muscular issue. It was more so a little bit something different, like nerve-wise."

Waller noted that the injury is not as bad as the one that hampered him last season with the Raiders.

He was able to play in the Giants' Week 1 drubbing at the hands of the Cowboys, but was held out of practice on Wednesday as the team manages the injury.

Waller's status for Week 2 against the Arizona Cardinals is unknown.

Sept. 13, 12:52 p.m.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll told reporters that left tackle Andrew Thomas will not practice on Wednesday and is considered day-to-day with his hamstring injury.

Thomas' status for Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals is still up in the air.



Sept. 12, 2:40 p.m.

While no official word has been given on the status of left tackle Andrew Thomas -- who suffered a hamstring injury in Week 1 but played through it -- there seems to be good and bad news for the Giants.

According to Dan Duggan of The Athletic, a "severe, long-term injury can be ruled out," but even if Thomas does suit up on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, it's "safe to assume" that he won't be playing at 100 percent.

The Giants could surely use Thomas on the field on Sunday. In the Week 1 loss to the Cowboys, much of the offensive line struggled, with quarterback Daniel Jones consistently under pressure.

Sept. 11, 2:36 p.m.

While head coach Brian Daboll said this team came out of Sunday night's blowout loss to the Cowboys "fairly clean" from an injury perspective, at least one key diagnosis is still up in the air.

Per Daboll, the Giants are still waiting on results from Andrew Thomas' MRI, with the team likely to announce more by Wednesday.

The left tackle told reporters that he suffered a hamstring injury in the first quarter against the Cowboys but played through the pain.

Meanwhile, backup tackle Matt Peart and kicker Graham Gano also underwent additional imaging, but no further information was given.

Sept. 10, 11:50 p.m.

Following the Giants' season-opening loss to the Cowboys, left tackle Andrew Thomas revealed to reporters that he injured his hamstring on Dallas' blocked field goal in the first quarter.

The 2023 Second Team All-Pro was able to play through the injury, but he experienced some soreness along the way and had to get up slowly following plays on several occasions.

Thomas is unsure of the severity but is set for an MRI.



Sept. 10, 7:09 p.m.

The Giants got good news earlier on Sunday when it was reported TE Darren Waller (hamstring) was expected to play against the Dallas Cowboys, and the team made it official prior to kickoff.

Although, the team will be without second-year WR Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) as he continues working his way back from a torn ACL suffered last November.

Additionally, WR CB Cor’Dale Flott (hamstring), S Gervarrius Owens (hamstring), LB Cam Brown (ankle), G Shane Lemieux, and DT D.J. Davidson (knee) were all ruled inactive for the Sunday night matchup.

Sept. 10, 9:55 a.m.

Giants fans can take a deep breath of relief.

After appearing on the injury report late in the week with a hamstring issue, tight end Darren Waller is expected play, according to NFL Network.

Waller is now primed to make his Giants debut as Big Blue takes on the Cowboys on Sunday night.

Sept 8, 2:42 p.m.

The Giants' injury report is out ahead of the team's 2023 NFL season opener against the Cowboys, and tight end Darren Waller's addition highlights the updates.

Waller joined the questionable section of the injury report with a hamstring issue after his limited participation in Friday's practice.

Defensive lineman DJ Davidson (knee) and linebacker Cam Brown (ankle) are also questionable.

Elsewhere on the injury report, the Giants listed three doubtful players -- defensive backs Cor'Dale Flott and Gervarrius Owens each have a hamstring issue, while wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson continues to recover from last November's season-ending ACL tear.

Sept. 5, 12:29 p.m.

The Giants quietly made a roster move on Monday, placing veteran wide receiver Cole Beasley on the practice squad injured list.

To fill Beasley’s spot on the 16-man practice squad, the Giants added wide receiver Cam Sims.

Beasley, 34, signed with the Giants in late July, reuniting with Brian Daboll, whom he spent time with in Buffalo.

With 5,744 receiving yards over the course of his 11-year career, Beasley gives the Giants another option out of the slot. But he dealt with a leg injury throughout camp, and since he won’t be ready to go for Sunday’s Week 1 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys, the Giants placed him on the injured list to open up a spot on the practice squad.

“He wasn’t ready to go, so brought another receiver in,” Daboll said on Tuesday. “We’ll see what happens down the road.”

“Just wasn’t ready,” Daboll added. “When Cole’s ready to come back, we’ll see how it goes.”

Aug. 27, 1:15 p.m.

Head coach Brian Daboll announced on Sunday afternoon that rookie wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton has been placed on IR and he will miss the entire season due to a torn ACL.

The undrafted free-agent had been shining on special teams through preseason action and had a very good shot at cracking the roster.

Aug. 26, 7:25 p.m.

Through just one half of preseason football, five Giants went down with game-ending injuries against the Jets on Saturday night.

TE Chris Myarick was ruled out with a hand injury and rookie WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton's night ended early due to a knee injury.

S Bobby McCain (concussion) and CB Zyon Gilbert (hamstring) were also ruled out in the first quarter for the remainder of the preseason finale.

OL Wyatt Davis then went down with an ankle injury in the second quarter and had to be carted off the field and was quickly ruled out.

Aug. 24, 12:15 p.m.

Head coach Brian Daboll provided an update on Tommy Sweeney after the Giants tight end suffered what the team called a “medical event” at practice on Wednesday.

Ahead of Thursday’s practice, Daboll said Sweeney was “still going through some evaluations,” but that he was “not going to get into anything specific.”

“I don’t want to say he’s OK because I’m not a physician,” Daboll said, via Bob Brookover of NJ Advanced Media. “I saw him this morning ... and I just want to let everybody know he’s in good spirits and he’s doing all right.”

The head coach said that Sweeney’s father was in the crowd at practice and was brought into the team's practice facility to see his son.

“Any time someone goes down, it’s always a scary thing,” Daboll said.

Sweeney was down for “several minutes and being worked on by multiple medical personnel" before eventually being carted off of the field, according to reports from practice. The Giants released a statement after practice that the former Don Bosco Prep standout was “stable, alert and conversant.”

Aug. 23, 2:45 p.m.

Giants tight end Tommy Sweeney suffered what the team is calling a “medical event” while working on a side field during Wednesday’s training camp practice.

ESPN’s Jordan Raanan reports that Sweeney was down for “several minutes and being worked on by multiple medical personnel" before eventually being carted off of the field.

Sweeney is “stable, alert and conversant,” according to an update given by the team to reporters at the facility.

Sweeney, 28, is a Ramsey, N.J. native and Don Bosco Prep product. He spent his first three seasons with the Buffalo Bills before signing with the Giants this offseason.

Aug. 16, 3:55 p.m.

Giants tackle Evan Neal has cleared the concussion protocol, the team announced.

Neal practiced without a non-contact jersey, the final step of the protocol and visited an independent doctor Wednesday afternoon after practice before getting cleared.

This clears the way for the tackle to be available for Friday's preseason game at MetLife Stadium against the Carolina Panthers.

Aug. 16, 10:00 a.m.

Evan Neal is still in the concussion protocol, but head coach Brian Daboll said Wednesday the right tackle is "trending in the right direction" toward clearing the protocol ahead of the Giants' preseason game Friday against the Carolina Panthers.

Neal was at the team's practice Tuesday, but wearing a red non-contact jersey.

Cole Beasley was held out of practice Wednesday with a leg injury, Daboll said the WR "got a little something."



Wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson is "making progress" as he is looking to come off the PUP list.

Daboll confirmed defensive lineman Ryder Anderson (triceps) will not play in Friday's preseason game,

Aug. 14, 9:51 a.m.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll provided some injury updates as Big Blue gets back on the practice field ahead of Friday’s preseason matchup with the Carolina Panthers:

- Right tackle Evan Neal remains in the concussion protocol, but he will do some non-contact work on Monday

- Defensive tackle D.J. Davidson, a fifth-round pick in 2022, has passed his physical and has now been activated off of the PUP List. The Arizona State product appeared in five games for the Giants last season before tearing his ACL

- Wide receiver Collin Johnson (knee) will not practice on Monday, but the team does not consider his injury to be serious

- Cornerback Cor'Dale Flott, dealing with an abdominal injury, will practice on Monday

Aug. 7, 10:25 a.m.

Speaking with reporters prior to Monday’s walkthrough practice, head coach Brian Daboll announced that defensive tackle A’Shawn Robinson and guard Marcus McKethan have passed their physicals and have been activated off of the PUP list.

Meanwhile, starting right tackle Evan Neal remains in the concussion protocol, but he will travel with the team to Detroit later in the afternoon. The Giants will hold joint practices with the Lions before playing their preseason opener against them on Friday night.

Aug. 5, 4:50 p.m.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll gave a few updates on players including on former first-round pick Evan Neal.

Neal, who left Friday's practice with a concussion, remains in protocol per Daboll. DL Ryder Anderson will be out a "few weeks" due to a triceps injury. Azeez Ojulari is being held out of practice for a second consecutive day to rest him.

As for players who are returning to practice Saturday include Leonard Williams, Jack Anderson, Jihad Ward and Sterling Shepard.

Aug. 4, 1:45 p.m.

The Giants announced offensive tackle Evan Neal, who left Friday's practice early, has sustained a concussion and entered the protocol.

Neal, the seventh overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, played in 13 games during his rookie season after sustaining an MCL injury in October that kept him out for a few weeks.



Aug. 1, 10:30 a.m.

The Giants have placed center J.C. Hassenauer on injured reserve with a tricep injury and signed interior offensive lineman Sean Harlow, the team announced Tuesday.

"He'll be out long term," head coach Brian Daboll said Monday about Hassenauer. "He got a tricep. He's going to end up having surgery, which is too bad."

Harlow, 28, played the past two seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, making eight starts in 32 games. He was a fourth-round pick in 2017 by the Atlanta Falcons and appeared in just one game for the team in 2019.

The 6-foot-4, 284-pound Harlow played center for 64.9 percent of his 228 snaps last season, with the rest coming at left guard. However, he was at left guard for 83 percent of his 441 snaps in 2021, with the rest coming at center.

July 31, 11:22 a.m.

The Giants' offensive line depth took a blow on Monday, with head coach Brian Daboll telling reporters that center J.C. Hassenauer suffered a triceps injury that will require surgery and keep him out "long term."

Hassenauer, 27, signed with the Giants this offseason after appearing in 45 games for the Pittsburgh Steelers over the last three seasons.

He had a chance to compete for the starting center job, along with rookie John Michael Schmitz and fourth-year pro Ben Bredeson.

July 25, 4:05 p.m.

A day ahead of the team's first training camp practice, the Giants have placed six players on the physically unable to perform list. Anyone placed on the PUP list can be activated at any time.

Headlining that group are wide receivers Sterling Shepard and Wan'Dale Robinson. Both players are working their way back from knee injuries they suffered while playing with Big Blue last season.

According to Art Stapleton of USA Today, Shepard has looked good in his recovery and he isn't expected to stay on the PUP list long. Robinson is also progressing well, but he may be a bit further behind.

New York also placed free agent signing DT A'Shawn Robinson on the PUP list as he works his way back from a torn meniscus he suffered late last season in a game with the Rams.

Robinson missed the final seven games of the regular season due to the injury.

The other three players we won't see out there during practice tomorrow include cornerback Aaron Robinson, defensive tackle D.J. Davidson and guard Marcus McKethan.



Additionally, veteran wide receiver Jamison Crowder (calf) will be sidelined with a non-football injury.