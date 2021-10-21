Giants injury report: Evan Engram, Sterling Shepard added

The New York Giants took the field for their first full practice of the week on Thursday and things weren’t much better than they were on Wednesday.

Running back Saquon Barkley (ankle), and wide receivers Kenny Golladay (knee) and Kadarius Toney (ankle) were not participating during the portion of practice open to the media.

Practice squad offensive lineman Isaiah Wilson (illness) was also not participating.

Then good news was that wide receiver John Ross (hamstring), tight end Kaden Smith (knee) and rookie linebacker Azeez Ojulari (personal) were back on the field.

The Giants’ full Thursday injury report can be found below:

Did not participate: RB Saquon Barkley (ankle), WR Kenny Golladay (knee), TE Evan Engram (calf), WR Kadarius Toney (ankle)

Limited participant: OL Ben Bredeson (hand), DL Danny Shelton (pec), WR Darius Slayton (hamstring), WR John Ross (hamstring), TE Kaden Smith (knee), WR Sterling Shepard (hamstring), DB Sam Beal (hamstring)

Full participant: LB Azeez Ojulari (not injury related)

