Giants host the Diamondbacks to begin 4-game series

Arizona Diamondbacks (9-10, third in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (8-11, fourth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Thursday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Ryne Nelson (1-2, 5.27 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 13 strikeouts); Giants: Logan Webb (1-1, 3.80 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 17 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Giants -172, Diamondbacks +145; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants host the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday to start a four-game series.

San Francisco is 8-11 overall and 3-3 at home. Giants hitters are batting a collective .246, which ranks seventh in the NL.

Arizona is 9-10 overall and 2-4 in road games. The Diamondbacks are 2-4 in games decided by one run.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Chapman leads San Francisco with four home runs while slugging .416. Thairo Estrada is 11-for-36 with two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Ketel Marte has six doubles and five home runs for the Diamondbacks. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is 10-for-43 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 5-5, .263 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Diamondbacks: 5-5, .225 batting average, 4.35 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Giants: Luke Jackson: 15-Day IL (back), Sean Hjelle: 15-Day IL (elbow), Alex Cobb: 15-Day IL (hip), Ethan Small: 60-Day IL (oblique), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tristan Beck: 60-Day IL (arm), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Eduardo Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Geraldo Perdomo: 10-Day IL (right meniscus tear), Alek Thomas: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Paul Sewald: 15-Day IL (oblique), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.