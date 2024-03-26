Giants' Hicks impresses, strikes out 10 in final tune-up vs. A's originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Jordan Hicks looked more than ready to begin the 2024 MLB season in the Giants' starting rotation after his performance against the Oakland Athletics on Monday night at the Coliseum.

The hard-throwing right-hander tossed five scoreless innings in the exhibition game without surrendering a hit, striking out 10 and walking just one A's batter in the process.

Jordan Hicks tonight:



5 IP, 0 H, 1 BB, 10 K 🔥 pic.twitter.com/SMyOpLrk3R — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) March 26, 2024

Hicks' velocity -- which he has toned down in his new role -- was on full display in the Giants' win, like when A's catcher Shea Langeliers struck out on three consecutive 97-mph sinkers, or the 98.7-mph four-seam fastball outfielder JJ Bleday was just able to foul off in the fourth inning.

Have a night, Hicks 😤 pic.twitter.com/yd15jGI4Gz — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) March 26, 2024

The Giants signed Hicks to a four-year, $44 million contract this offseason with plans to convert the longtime reliever into a starting pitcher. Things certainly look like they're going well, with the 27-year-old posting a 2.65 ERA in five starts this spring, with 28 strikeouts in 17 innings pitched.

New Giants catcher Tom Murphy was behind the plate for Hicks on Monday, and even though the veteran backstop hit two home runs against Oakland, he reserved the word "incredible" for his starting pitcher's performance.

"The first thing I think you can spot out with Jordan is his attitude," Murphy told Duane Kuiper and Mike Krukow during NBC Sports Bay Area's broadcast of the game. "You're getting a closer out there for six innings, or seven innings -- wherever he ends up going this year.

"And for him to be able to come out and throw strikes like he has in spring training, that's a huge upside for somebody with that type of mentality."

Tom Murphy explains what makes Jordan Hicks special ⬇ pic.twitter.com/cmRbEPQAtr — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) March 26, 2024

San Francisco enters the new season with a rotation that certainly will help them compete in the National League, with Logan Webb and Blake Snell as co-aces at the top. Hicks appears on track to live up to his potential, and the eventual returns of Alex Cobb and Robbie Ray make the Giants a true contender.

Hicks chose the Giants in MLB free agency because they believed he could start games. So far, though a small sample size, he's proving them right.

