Giants haven’t talked contract extension for Darius Slayton

The New York Giants selected wide receiver Darius Slayton in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL draft. He entered the league with a lot of hype around his potential.

Slayton performed well enough under his rookie contract to earn a two-year extension worth $12.2 million, of which he will earn $6.2 million in 2024.

But Slayton isn’t in attendance for voluntary workouts, instead choosing not to report while he seeks another payday. That, of course, has led to questions about Slayton being present for other workouts and what his status for the season might look like.

Giants general manager Joe Schoen was asked about Slayton’s absence during his pre-draft press conference on Thursday and whether or not it changes how he views the roster.

“That doesn’t change anything,” Shoen said. “These are voluntary workouts. There’s been players since I’ve been here that haven’t been here, and I understand that. I love Darius.

“Michael Perrett is his agent. He’s a very good friend of mine. I understand where he’s coming from, and that’s his prerogative to not be here. They are voluntary workouts, so that’s understood.”

Slayton was the Giants’ most productive receiver in 2023. He recorded 50 receptions for 770 yards and four touchdowns. He led the receiving corps. with those numbers and was responsible for the longest pass play of the season.

That Slayton thinks he deserves more money isn’t all that crazy when you consider the numbers he put up with three different quarterbacks and a league-worst offensive line.

Still, the Giants have not (yet?) entertained the idea of extending his contract.

“We haven’t had conversations about any type of extension,” Schoen said.

Slayton has $350,000 available in workout bonuses this spring but may be willing to miss out on those in hopes of obtaining more money.

Let’s also remember something very important that Schoen said: These workouts are voluntary.

There are no consequences for missing these workouts, other than the implications on the field from missing time with teammates. Should he hold out from mandatory workouts, things will look different.

Schoen also continues to be mum on the Darren Waller situation. The Giants seem content to let him take his time deciding if he’s going to retire and have not said anything about giving him a deadline.

