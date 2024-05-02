Giants finally get a reprieve from nemesis Boston Scott

Ex-Philadelphia Eagles running back Boston Scott signed a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Rams this week. He was a vital cog for the Eagles on special teams and a contributor on offense and will be missed.

One team that will not miss him are the New York Giants, who Scott had tormented during his six seasons in Philly. In ten career games against Big Blue, Scott has rushed for 422 yards and added 222 receiving yards with 10 total touchdowns as a part-time player.

Scott has done minimal damage to the Eagles’ other opponents, with Detroit being the only other team he’s had more than one touchdown against.

Philadelphia signed former Giant running back Saquon Barkley in free agency and drafted Clemson’s Will Shipley to compliment Kenneth Gainwell, so Scott was the odd man out.

The Giants do not play the Rams in the regular season this year, so Scott won’t have an opportunity to burn them again.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire