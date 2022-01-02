Giants fall to Bears: Winners, losers and those in between

It’s difficult to find any silver linings in this lost New York Giants season, but we’ll try. The Giants’ offense just be the worst I’ve seen in my 56 years of following this franchise.

Here are some winners, losers and some in-betweens from the Week 17 loss to the Bears in Chicago.

Winners

Leonard Williams: The Big Cat remains a trooper, playing through a triceps injury in meaningless games when most players would have packed it in for the year.

Lorenzo Carter: Another strong performance by Carter, who is putting together some tape for the Giants and other teams who may seek to sign him in free agency.

Xavier McKinney: Showing his pedigree every week now. He’s become a solid safety and one of the few bright spots in Dave Gettleman’s tenure as general manager.

Jaylon Smith: For a player who was jobless a few weeks ago with few prospects, Smith has shown he’s got a lot left in the tank. I’d re-sign him sooner rather than later.

Losers

Mike Glennon: It’s hard to play any worse than Glennon did in this game. Granted, he’s a backup and the offensive line and game plan worked against him, but face it: he’s just not very good.

John Mara: After watching this game, no one’s job should be safe. How in the world could Mara like anything he saw in this game or any of the four games before it? Unfortunately, he’s the one who will be making the decisions and he’s also not very good at his job.

Evan Engram: Another lost season for this former first round pick. He’s heading into free agency with some lousy tape on his resume. It’s not all his fault, but he hasn’t really helped himself much, either.

Kenny Golladay: Zero catches in this game seals this signing as a bust. Sure, he doesn’t have anyone to feed him the ball, but he wasn’t producing even when he did.

Mixed reviews

Saquon Barkley: His best game of the year (21 rushes, 102 yards) and his longest run went for 10 yards. He still didn’t have the Barkley burst, though.

Kadarius Toney: Another scratch for the rookie, who is fast becoming another misfire by this front office with his unreliability.

Giants’ 2022 draft position: The loss keeps them at No. 5 in the order but the Chicago victory drops the Bears’ pick perhaps out of the top 10.

