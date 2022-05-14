Giants agree to terms with Kayvon Thibodeaux, Evan Neal on rookie deals

John Fennelly
·1 min read
In this article:
The New York Giants have come to terms with their two first round selections in this year’s NFL draft — Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux and Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal.

Thibodeaux was selected No. 5 overall and Neal was taken two picks later at No. 7 — an incredible daily double for the Giants, who needed a ton of help at both positions this offseason.

As first round selections, Thibodeaux and Neal will also be eligible to receive fifth-year options on their deals.

Earlier this week, the Giants signed four of their other 11 draft picks to standard four-year deals — offensive lineman Marcus McKethan ($3.93 million), linebacker Micah McFadden ($4.015 million), defensive lineman D.J. Davidson ($4.014 million) and linebacker Darrian Beavers ($3.86 million).

Wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson, offensive lineman Joshua Ezeudu, tight end Daniel Bellinger, safety Dane Belton and defensive back CorDale Flott remain unsigned.

5 easiest games on Giants' 2022 schedule

