Giants’ 2024 regular season schedule revealed

Editor’s note: Kickoff times will be added when they are made known.

The 2024 regular season schedule is finally out and for the New York Giants, they will appear in five standalone games — three in traditional primetime, one on Thanksgiving, and one across the pond.

The Giants will play their home and away series against the Cowboys under the bright lights, first on Thursday Night Football and then on Thanksgiving Day. They will also host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday Night Football and visit the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football.

The most notable game is a trip to Germany where they will visit the Carolina Panthers. It’s their second time playing in Germany, the first coming during a preseason game in 1994.

Interestingly, the Giants are not slated to play the Philadelphia Eagles in primetime.

Here’s the Giants’ complete 2024 schedule:

Week Date Opponent Time (ET) 1 Sept. 8 vs. Minnesota Vikings 2 Sept. 15 at Washington Commanders 3 Sept. 22 at Cleveland Browns 4 Sept. 26 vs. Dallas Cowboys* 8:15 p.m. 5 Oct. 6 at Seattle Seahawks 6 Oct. 13 vs. Cincinnati Bengals* 8:20 p.m. 7 Oct. 20 vs. Philadelphia Eagles 8 Oct. 28 at Pittsburgh Steelers* 8:15 p.m. 9 Nov. 3 vs. Washington Commanders 10 Nov. 10 at Carolina Panthers* 9:30 a.m. 11 BYE 12 Nov. 24 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 13 Nov. 28 at Dallas Cowboys* 14 Dec. 8 vs. New Orleans Saints 15 Dec. 15 vs. Baltimore Ravens 16 Dec. 22 at Atlanta Falcons 17 Dec. 28/29 vs. Indianapolis Colts TBD 18 Jan. 4/5 at Philadelphia Eagles TBD

*prime-time game

Art Stapleton of USA TODAY also breaks down the flex scheduling possibilities:

Sunday Night Football: Weeks 5-10, up to twice permitted; Weeks 11-17, at the league’s discretion. Monday Night Football: Weeks 12-17, at the league’s discretion. Thursday Night Football: Week 13-17, up to twice enabled. Sunday afternoon: Can be moved between 1 p.m., 4:05 p.m., or 4:25 p.m., as well as can be shifted to Sunday night, Monday night, or Thursday night. Week 18 games: All games, dates/times will be determined once Week 17 ends.

The Giants’ 100th season celebration is on.

