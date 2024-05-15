Advertisement

Giants’ 2024 regular season schedule revealed

dan benton
·1 min read
3

Editor’s note: Kickoff times will be added when they are made known.

The 2024 regular season schedule is finally out and for the New York Giants, they will appear in five standalone games — three in traditional primetime, one on Thanksgiving, and one across the pond.

The Giants will play their home and away series against the Cowboys under the bright lights, first on Thursday Night Football and then on Thanksgiving Day. They will also host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday Night Football and visit the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football.

The most notable game is a trip to Germany where they will visit the Carolina Panthers. It’s their second time playing in Germany, the first coming during a preseason game in 1994.

Interestingly, the Giants are not slated to play the Philadelphia Eagles in primetime.

Here’s the Giants’ complete 2024 schedule:

Week

Date

Opponent

Time (ET)

1

Sept. 8

vs.

Minnesota Vikings

2

Sept. 15

at

Washington Commanders

3

Sept. 22

at

Cleveland Browns

4

Sept. 26

vs.

Dallas Cowboys*

8:15 p.m.

5

Oct. 6

at

Seattle Seahawks

6

Oct. 13

vs.

Cincinnati Bengals*

8:20 p.m.

7

Oct. 20

vs.

Philadelphia Eagles

8

Oct. 28

at

Pittsburgh Steelers*

8:15 p.m.

9

Nov. 3

vs.

Washington Commanders

10

Nov. 10

at

Carolina Panthers*

9:30 a.m.

11

BYE

12

Nov. 24

vs.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

13

Nov. 28

at

Dallas Cowboys*

14

Dec. 8

vs.

New Orleans Saints

15

Dec. 15

vs.

Baltimore Ravens

16

Dec. 22

at

Atlanta Falcons

17

Dec. 28/29

vs.

Indianapolis Colts

TBD

18

Jan. 4/5

at

Philadelphia Eagles

TBD

*prime-time game

Art Stapleton of USA TODAY also breaks down the flex scheduling possibilities:

Sunday Night Football: Weeks 5-10, up to twice permitted; Weeks 11-17, at the league’s discretion.

Monday Night Football: Weeks 12-17, at the league’s discretion.

Thursday Night Football: Week 13-17, up to twice enabled.

Sunday afternoon: Can be moved between 1 p.m., 4:05 p.m., or 4:25 p.m., as well as can be shifted to Sunday night, Monday night, or Thursday night.

Week 18 games: All games, dates/times will be determined once Week 17 ends.

The Giants’ 100th season celebration is on.

Follow the Giants Wire Podcast:
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire