Giants will visit Panthers in Germany during 2024 season

The New York Giants will travel to Munich, Germany during the 2024 regular season where they’ll take on the Carolina Panthers.

League officials made the announcement on Wednesday.

The Giants-Panthers pairing makes sense not only because Carolina was previously tabbed to play in Munich but also because New York was recently awarded Global Markets Program rights for Germany.

The Giants will kick-off their marketing rights in Germany in April during the 2024 NFL Draft. On April 27th, Day 3 of the NFL Draft, the team will announce their draft pick live from Germany with a collection of fans and alumni. The Giants also recently announced their International Fan of the Year, a German native who was surprised with a video message from Legend Eli Manning and a trip to attend the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit.

The Giants have appeared three games in Europe since the NFL began playing games overseas in 2007, including the first game ever in England, a 13-10 victory over the Miami Dolphins at Wembley Stadium.

They defeated the Los Angeles Rams, 17-10, in 2016 at Twickenham Stadium and knocked off the Green Bay Packers, 27-22, in 2022 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The game will be held on Sunday, November 10 at 9:30 a.m. ET.

