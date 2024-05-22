GIANT Center to host PIAA Wrestling and Basketball Championships for next four years

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – The GIANT Center in Hershey will host the PIAA Individual Wrestling Championship and PIAA Basketball Championships for the next four years.

“This is fantastic news for not only local athletes and their families, but for spectators and business owners throughout central PA, from our restaurants and hotels to shops and attractions,” said Dauphin County Commissioner George Hartwick. “We are so excited to host these fabulous competitions for athletes who have worked so hard, and we are so pleased and proud that the entire region will benefit from their economic impact as well.”

Wrestling has been competing at the GIANT Center since 2003 when the arena opened. Most recently the GIANT Center hosted the inaugural PIAA Girls’ Wrestling Championships. Wrestling has been competing in Hershey however dating back to 1979 when they were held in Hersheypark Arena.

Hershey has hosted the basketball championships since 1980, excluding six years from 2007-12 when they played at Penn State. They were hosted in Hersheypark Arena from 1980-2002 and the GIANT Center from 2003-06 and from 2013-present.

Executive Director of the Hershey Harrisburg Sports and Events Authority Gregg Cook estimates that the total economic impact of these competitions over four years will be $18 million.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.