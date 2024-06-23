Fever vs. Sky: Live updates, score, highlights and more as Indiana, Caitlin Clark visit Chicago, Angel Reese

Fans of the burgeoning Fever-Sky WNBA rivalry didn't have to wait long for their next rematch. Just one week after the Fever wrapped up an impressive 91-83 win over the Sky, the two teams meet again on Sunday afternoon, this time in Chicago.

During last week's matchup, Caitlin Clark scored 23 points on 7-for-11 shooting from the floor, adding eight rebounds and nine assists. She was also involved in one of the most talked-about moments of the game, when Angel Reese committed a flagrant foul after hitting Clark in the head on a drive to the basket. Reese said after the game that it was a "basketball play," and Clark agreed with that sentiment.

The Fever and Sky rookies are making a big impact so far this WNBA season, as both were in the top 10 in the first batch of fan voting for the WNBA All-Star Game (Clark was second, Reese seventh). On Wednesday, Reese broke a WNBA record when she posted a double-double for the seventh straight game in a win over the Wings.

How to watch Fever vs. Sky

Date: Sunday, June 23

Time: 4 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

Follow along with Yahoo Sports for all the live updates, highlights and more from Sunday's matchup between the Fever and Sky.