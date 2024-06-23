Advertisement
Fever vs. Sky: Live updates, score, highlights and more as Indiana, Caitlin Clark visit Chicago, Angel Reese

kari anderson
Contributing writer
Fans of the burgeoning Fever-Sky WNBA rivalry didn't have to wait long for their next rematch. Just one week after the Fever wrapped up an impressive 91-83 win over the Sky, the two teams meet again on Sunday afternoon, this time in Chicago.

During last week's matchup, Caitlin Clark scored 23 points on 7-for-11 shooting from the floor, adding eight rebounds and nine assists. She was also involved in one of the most talked-about moments of the game, when Angel Reese committed a flagrant foul after hitting Clark in the head on a drive to the basket. Reese said after the game that it was a "basketball play," and Clark agreed with that sentiment.

The Fever and Sky rookies are making a big impact so far this WNBA season, as both were in the top 10 in the first batch of fan voting for the WNBA All-Star Game (Clark was second, Reese seventh). On Wednesday, Reese broke a WNBA record when she posted a double-double for the seventh straight game in a win over the Wings.

Date: Sunday, June 23

Time: 4 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

Follow along with Yahoo Sports for all the live updates, highlights and more from Sunday's matchup between the Fever and Sky.

Live4 updates
  • Kari Anderson

    The starting five for the Fever: Caitlin Clark, Kristy Wallace, Kelsey Mitchell, NaLyssa Smith and Aliyah Boston.

  • Kari Anderson

    Tickets for today's game in Chicago's Wintrust Arena are breaking WNBA records, with average prices ranging upwards of $300. Rivalry or not, it's certainly a highly anticipated matchup.

  • Kari Anderson

    Caitlin Clark has played coy about whether Indiana Fever-Chicago Sky is becoming a rivalry, and was asked the question again during a warm-up interview on ESPN.

    "You guys ask some hard questions...while I'm warming up," Clark said with a smile.

    She admitted that it might be the start of one, but said that it's not the main priority. "Hoping our teams can be the the best that they can is the biggest focus right now," she said.

  • Kari Anderson

    For today's game, Angel Reese is wearing custom Reeboks in honor of Juneteenth.

    Pregame, Reese said on ESPN that representation is important, and shouted out the other Black women in the league. "Being able to represent that (Juneteenth) today, it’s going to be super important,” she said.