Giannis out for Bucks in game three of NBA series with Pacers

Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks for game three of their first-round NBA playoff series against Indiana (Stacy Revere)

Two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks will miss Friday's playoff game at Indiana due to a nagging left calf strain.

The 29-year-old Greek forward has missed the first two games of Milwaukee's first-round NBA playoff series against the Pacers entering game three at Indianapolis.

Antetokounmpo has not played since suffering the injury in a victory earlier this month over NBA wins leader Boston.

For the season, Antetokounmpo averaged 30.4 points, 11.5 rebounds and a career-best 6.5 assists plus 1.1 steals and 1.2 blocked shots per game.

The Bucks could also be without forward Khris Middleton, who is listed as questionable with a right ankle sprain.

Middleton, who averaged 15.1 points a game this season, was limping in the first quarter of Indiana's 125-108 victory in game two at Milwaukee, but returned after getting his ankle re-taped and had 15 points in 36 minutes for the Bucks.

The Bucks have had their three star players -- Antetokounmpo, Middleton and guard Damian Lillard -- available together for only five of their past 35 games.

js/sev