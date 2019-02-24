Giannis Antetokounmpo is too locked in to care about Ja Rule's halftime performance

It’s kind of hard to fault Giannis Antetokounmpo for his unwavering focus at the moment. He’s the best player on a Milwaukee Bucks team that’s leading the league in wins, has a legitimate shot at being named the NBA’s Most Valuable Player and is expected to wow fans at every turn.

So you can forgive him for being so devoted to his current routine that he’ll run onto the court while the halftime act is still performing to get a few shots up.

Even if that act is one of the most meme-able rappers in the world right now: Ja Rule.

Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives against Minnesota Timberwolves’ Andrew Wiggins during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

Fresh off not one but two documentary films about his disastrous Fyre Festival, the rapper made an appearance in Milwaukee to help the team celebrate its ’90s night theme.

It seemed like the quick performance should’ve gone off without a hitch, but this being a Ja Rule production, that wasn’t exactly the case. After walking out on the court wearing a Ray Allen throwback, the hip hop artist had to stall for a few moments before his DJ got the music playing.

So Ja Rule took the time to remind the crowd that he isn’t really a 1990s rapper. His first solo album Venni Vetti Vecci dropped in March 1999 and his fame took off in the mid 2000s.

The moment Ja Rule realised he is completely irrelevant now pic.twitter.com/YpLA3xQ4Bp — Kev (@Kevslfc) February 24, 2019





Ja Rule's halftime show was so fyre the Bucks came out and started warming up during it 🔥😂 (via @julian_andrews_) pic.twitter.com/qHDb8J2exy — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) February 24, 2019





If it seems like Giannis should’ve showed a bit more respect to GQ’s 2002 Musical Artist of the Year, consider that the Greek Freak was only six years old when “Livin’ It Up” and “I’m Real” came out.

That didn’t stop the rest of the internet from clowning on the performance.

I have a question. Why did we ever let Ja Rule become a thing? — Isaac (@WorldofIsaac) February 24, 2019





Clearly when you think of the Bucks you gotta think Ja Rule. — Real Name Chad Law (@Chad_Law) February 24, 2019





Ja Rule vowed to redo the Fyre Festival and it happened tonight pic.twitter.com/SsydMdAH06 — Reese Waters (@reesewaters) February 24, 2019





You just jinx yourself talking to the GOD this way… your CURSED NOW!!! You won’t win a championship for the next 30 years… AND KAT IS LEAVING!!! Apologize and I’ll lift the CURSE!!! 😘 kiss of death… https://t.co/RzUn4vKx2Y — Ja Rule (@Ruleyork) February 24, 2019





Things certainly could’ve gone better here. Giannis, on the other hand, finished the night with 27 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists as the Bucks handled Minnesota, 140-128.

It remains unclear just when and where Ja Rule will pop up next, but the Internet eagerly awaits his return.

