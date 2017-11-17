Giancarlo Stanton could be first MVP immediately traded since A-Rod

An already awkward situation for the Miami Marlins became even more so on Thursday. Giancarlo Stanton, the slugging outfielder who blasted 59 home runs in 2017, was named the franchise’s first ever MVP in a close vote over Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto.

Now the focus goes right back to what appears to be the inevitable. In the coming months, weeks and perhaps even days, the Marlins new ownership group led by Derek Jeter is going to trade Stanton for the best possible return package. The trade will have to earn Stanton’s seal of approval to be completed, but conversations are already reportedly intensifying to the point where a deal almost certainly will be agreed upon and presented to Stanton.

It’s an odd predicament for all parties involved. Not since Alex Rodriguez in 2003 has an MVP been traded in the offseason immediately following his win.

Looking to get out from under the remainder of A-Rod’s 10-year, $250 million contract signed before the 2001 season, the Rangers traded him to the New York Yankees for Alfonso Soriano and Joaquin Arias in early 2004. Rodriguez would go on to win two more MVPs and a World Series in New York before his career concluded in controversial fashion. That’s the rare company Stanton would find himself in should a trade go down.

Like the Rangers, the Marlins are looking to escape the clutches of a massive contract that threatens to drain their resources. Stanton will be entering year four of a 13-year, $325 million contract that was agreed under Jeffrey Loria’s ownership. Stanton has an opt-out after the 2020 season, but Jeter’s group isn’t waiting around for that decision. They want to mold the organization within their vision, and their vision doesn’t include paying one player in upwards of $25 million per season.