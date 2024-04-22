Get your first bet paid back in bonus bets (up to $1,500) with BetMGM!

Get your first bet paid back in bonus bets (up to $1,500) with BetMGM!

Yahoo Sports may receive compensation from BetMGM in connection with the wagers you make on BetMGM platforms.

BetMGM is offering a special promotion for sports fans! New customers in AZ, CO, IN, IA, IL, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, or WY who make their first deposit will get their first bet paid back in bonus bets, up to $1,500, if their bet doesn’t win.*

Click the link

Sign up for your new BetMGM account

Deposit at least $10

Place your first bet on any event

If your bet loses, you will receive your bet amount (up to $1,500) back in your account in bonus bets.

*Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (available in the US), Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA)

1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA). Must be 21+. First Bet Offer for new customers only. Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. BetMGM in partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. Visit BetMGM.com/YAHOO for terms.