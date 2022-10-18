Get ready for the NFL's first Black Friday game, streaming on Amazon Prime in 2023

Liz Roscher
·2 min read

If you'd rather stay home on Black Friday to continue to digest your Thanksgiving meal instead of braving the raucous crowds that flood every single retail establishment in your general area, the NFL has your back.

In 2023, Amazon Prime will broadcast the NFL's first-ever Black Friday game, which is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 24 (the day after Thanksgiving) with an estimated kickoff of 3pm ET.

"Thanksgiving is synonymous with football, and we’re excited to give our fans another day of NFL action during this holiday weekend," said Hans Schroeder, chief operating officer for NFL Media, in a statement. "Amazon is uniquely positioned to partner with us for this game as ‘Black Friday’ is one of the most important days of the year for their business."

The game will be exclusive to Amazon Prime, so you'll need a Prime membership to watch it. But you've got 13 months to figure all that out.

Amazon Prime started streaming "Thursday Night Football" for the first time in 2022, and its success so far may have helped pave the way for Black Friday football. According to Forbes, the first three TNF games on Prime each delivered over 11 million viewers, and they all beat the corresponding game from the previous year that was broadcast on TV by several million.

The fourth game, played between the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos, was the first to deliver under 11 million viewers (9.7 million to be exact). But the quality of the game likely had something to do with that, since it was a low-scoring 12-9 snoozefest. Forbes also reported that TNF on Prime is drawing more viewers in the all-important 18-34 demographic.

In all, TNF on Prime viewership is up 11 percent over last year's TV broadcasts.

Nov 26, 2015; Detroit, MI, USA; A turkey wears a Detroit Lions helmet during the NFL game on Thanksgiving against the Philadelphia Eagles at Ford Field. Detroit won 45-14. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports
Starting in 2023, NFL fans will be able to watch football on Thanksgiving and on Black Friday. (Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports)

