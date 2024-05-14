Germany nominate first 13 athletes for Paris Olympics

Germany's Matyas Szabo reacts during the fencing Men's Sabre Team semifinal competition of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. European marathon champion Richard Ringer and former sabre fencing team event world champion Matyas Szabo lead a first group of 13 athletes nominated on Tuesday into the German team for the Paris Olympics. Oliver Weiken/dpa

European marathon champion Richard Ringer and former sabre fencing team event world champion Matyas Szabo lead a first group of 13 athletes nominated on Tuesday into the German team for the Paris Olympics.

The German Olympic Sports Confederation (DOSB) also picked marathon runners Laura Hottenrott, Melat Yisak Kejeta, Domenika Mayer, Samuel Fitwi Sibhatu and Amanal Petros, fencer Anne Sauer, surfers Camilla Kemp and Tim Elter and taekwondo player Lorena Brandl.

The DOSB said that the team for the July 26-August 11 Paris Games would comprise "at least 400 athletes." The others are to be picked in four further nomination rounds.

Germany had 407 athletes at the London 2012 Games, 452 in Rio 2016, and 434 in Tokyo 2021.