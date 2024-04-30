German fan appeals three-year jail term for throwing firecracker

The main defendant (R) sits in the dock in a courtroom as he admitted to setting off a firecracker that was not licensed in Germany in the visitors' block on 11 November 2023 during the Bundesliga match between FC Augsburg and TSG 1899 Hoffenheim. Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/dpa

A German football fan has appealed his sentence of three years in jail for throwing a firecracker which injured around a dozen people at a Bundesliga match.

According to the Augsburg regional court on Tuesday, the 28-year-old has launched an appeal at the Federal Court of Justice despite admitting guilt.

The Hoffenheim fan was sentenced last week for causing the explosion at the Augsburg v Hoffenheim game in November 2023.

Three of the man's acquaintances, who were given suspended sentences for aiding and abetting grievous bodily harm, have accepted the judgements.