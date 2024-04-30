German fan appeals three-year jail term for throwing firecracker
A German football fan has appealed his sentence of three years in jail for throwing a firecracker which injured around a dozen people at a Bundesliga match.
According to the Augsburg regional court on Tuesday, the 28-year-old has launched an appeal at the Federal Court of Justice despite admitting guilt.
The Hoffenheim fan was sentenced last week for causing the explosion at the Augsburg v Hoffenheim game in November 2023.
Three of the man's acquaintances, who were given suspended sentences for aiding and abetting grievous bodily harm, have accepted the judgements.